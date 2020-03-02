patrol:-man,-82,-dies-after-car-gets-pinned-between-two-semis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 82-year-old man died Sunday following a crash within the south metro involving two semis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred shortly earlier than 7 p.m. on the exit from Burnsville Parkway to southbound Interstate 35W.

A Mercury sedan tried to maneuver for a semi that was merging from the shoulder. The sedan wasn’t in a position to change lanes attributable to site visitors and slammed on the brakes.

One other semi behind the sedan tried to cease, however crashed into the again of the automotive, pushing it into the opposite semi.

Killed within the crash was the sedan’s driver, Richard Segers, of Savage. A passenger within the automotive, a 50-year-old man from Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, was damage, with non-life-threatening accidents.

Neither of the semi drivers had been injured.