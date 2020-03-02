pac-12-stock-report:-nfl-combine-special-edition

The Hotline, as common readers are hopefully conscious, locations heavy emphasis on transparency.

We push for transparency from the colleges and from the convention workplace, and we demand it of ourselves.

However on one matter, the Hotline is deploying a cone of silence draped in an iron curtain:

I refuse to expose the variety of hours spent watching NFL Mix protection.

It’s greater than a responsible pleasure, after all, as a result of the Mix is a vital a part of the NFL Draft course of …

And the NFL Draft course of is a vital component within the Pac-12 soccer equipment …

And Pac-12 soccer equipment is, after all, a 24/7/365 problem right here on the Hotline.

However the Mix can be a responsible pleasure, from the 40-yard sprint to the 3-Cone drills to the Texas routes to the Wave drill — all of it.

We find it irresistible.

With that, welcome to a particular version of the Pac-12 Hotline inventory report.

Rising: USC contingent. Offensive deal with Austin Jackson probably solidified his place within the first spherical with the measurables (40 time: 5.07) and on-field exercise scouts have been hoping to see in a top-tier deal with. (And his compelling, selfless private story merely provides to his total worth.) We knew receiver Michael Pittman would present nicely within the drills with elite route operating and palms, however Pittman’s 40 time (4.52) added heft to his efficiency. We had anticipated a time within the 4.6 vary. Perhaps he’s a bit greater than the stereotypical possession receiver.

Rising: Justin Herbert. One may argue that Herbert’s efficiency was extra impartial than optimistic — that he neither improved or undermined his draft place, which presently stands within the No. 5 to No. 15 vary. However Herbert’s passing, particularly the contact on deep balls, was spectacular. And the 40 time (4.68) didn’t harm, both. He may very well be the second quarterback chosen, after LSU’s Joe Burrow, or the fourth, after Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Utah State’s Jordan Love. However he assuredly would be the first Pac-12 participant off the board.

Rising: Washington State’s contingent. Receiver Dezmon Patmon ran nicely (4.48) and was crisp within the on-field drills. Come draft weekend, his biggest problem is the place: It’s a loaded class of receivers. In the meantime, Anthony Gordon’s fast, easy launch was on show, and we noticed no evident examples of his perceived weak spot (arm power). Backside line on Gordon: No matter final draft place, he may spend 5 or 10 years within the league with groups that lean on Air Raid ideas within the playbook.

Rising: Javelin Guidry. The Utah cornerback unleashed the most effective 40 of the defensive backs in Indianapolis and the second-best time total (4.29). He didn’t take part within the on-field drills — whether or not that was a health-related choice or Costanza-esque showmanship, we can not say — however that point undoubtedly gave gasoline to his draft worth in a league determined for defensive backs with elite pace.

Rising: Michael Turk. The Arizona State punter from Down Beneath made information for his feats of power: 25 reps on the bench press (of 225 kilos), which is greater than some NFL linemen, together with Jadeveon Clowney. Whether or not that has a cloth affect on his draft place stays to be seen. However it was good theatre.

Rising: Evan Weaver. Cal’s tackling machine posted measurables that have been consistent with expectations — as an example: his 4.76 time within the 40 — and was exactly the objective for Weaver final week. Provide nothing to scouts that will take their focus away from his exceptional recreation movie.

Impartial: Pac-12 first-round prospects. The convention’s outlook for Day One was neither enhanced or undercut in vital vogue by the proceedings. Depend Herbert as the one Pac-12 lock for the primary spherical in Las Vegas, with two or three different gamers pretty nicely positioned, together with and particularly USC’s Jackson and Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk. For context: Final yr, the convention had three first rounders, the bottom complete since 2014.

Falling: Wow issue. A number of of the 47 invitees from the Pac-12 outperformed expectations in a single drill or one other. However no one produced the lasting buzz we noticed from the likes of Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton or Wisconsin operating again Jonathan Taylor. The low-level wow issue probably limits the upside potential for the convention, particularly in a primary spherical anticipated to be dominated by the SEC.

Falling: Laviska Shenault. The Colorado receiver didn’t clock a top-line 40 time (4.58). Two days later, the NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport reported Shenault can have surgical procedure (core muscle) and be out of motion for not less than six weeks. Shenault is a first-round expertise, however his incapability to remain wholesome has been a priority — and is again within the highlight as soon as once more.

Falling: Washington’s contingent. Jacob Eason didn’t produce an upside shock in on-field exercises, and his staff interviews have been the the topic of essential reporting by ESPN’s Todd McShay. Offensive lineman Trey Adams seemed like a deal with whose physique has damaged down (his 5.6 time within the 40 was the slowest of any Mix participant). Neither tailback Salmon Ahmed (4.62) or tight finish Hunter Bryant (4.74) ran like we anticipated, whereas slot cornerback Myles Bryant’s wingspan was the shortest of all defensive backs. Not a very good weekend for the Huskies total, which makes UW’s upcoming Professional Day that rather more necessary. Most shortcomings on show in Indianapolis — for any participant — can get cleaned up on campus.

Falling: J.J. Taylor. The Arizona tailback was a bit sluggish (4.61), particularly on condition that he’s solely 5-foot-5, and didn’t look sharp in on-field drills. That may very well be problematic contemplating his greatest likelihood for achievement on the subsequent degree is as a third-down receiver out of the backfield.

Falling: Utah’s contingent. (Excluding Javelin Guidry). Tailback Zack Moss’ 40 time (4.65) didn’t enhance his profile, and his on-field exercises have been extra strong than eye-opening. Linebacker Francis Bernard was sluggish (4.81), and defensive lineman Leki Fotu appeared to come back up gimpy from the 40. One of the best that may very well be stated from the Utes’ assortment of 9 members: Bradlee Anae’s 10-yard cut up within the 40 wasn’t dangerous. All in all, the Mix mirrored the fact we see on Saturday, yr after yr: The Utes are powerful, huge and play nicely as a staff; however the person athleticism will not be excessive finish. As with Washington, the on-campus Professional Day simply grew to become that rather more necessary for a slew of draft prospects.

Falling: Well being. The NFL Community didn’t televise each drill for each participant, so we can not present a full accounting. However not an hour handed, it appeared, {that a} Pac-12 participant wasn’t hobbling round or grabbing a hamstring. Let’s hope everybody with a tweak or a sprain is 100 p.c for the campus exercises.

Assist the Hotline: A number of Hotline articles will stay free every month (as will the publication), however for entry to all content material, you’ll must subscribe. I’ve secured a price of $1 per week for a full yr or — introductory supply alert! — simply 99 cents for the primary month, with the choice to cancel anytime. Click on right here. And thanks on your loyalty.

*** Ship solutions, feedback and suggestions (confidentiality assured) to pac12hotline@bayareanewsgroup.com or name 408-920-5716

*** Comply with me on Twitter: @WilnerHotline

*** Pac-12 Hotline will not be endorsed or sponsored by the Pac-12 Convention, and the views expressed herein don’t essentially replicate the views of the Convention.