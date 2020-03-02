orange-county-firefighters-self-quarantined-after-being-exposed-to-possible-coronavirus-patient

IRVINE (CBSLA) – An Orange County Fireplace Authority crew based mostly in Irvine has self-quarantined after allegedly coming into contact with a doable coronavirus affected person.

The company reported Monday that 4 firefighters from Fireplace Station No. 20, situated at 7050 Corsair, determined to self-quarantine after they transported the affected person Saturday evening.

They then determined to self-quarantine themselves inside the hearth station as a precaution. The firefighters have all been examined and are awaiting outcomes.

It’s unclear if the hearth station itself is closed.

As of Monday morning, the O.C. Well being Care Company had reported just one confirmed case of coronavirus within the county. That affected person has totally recovered.

The O.C. Board of Supervisors referred to as an emergency assembly Monday morning to debate plans for coaching first responders and medical suppliers on deal with coronavirus sufferers.

Based on the CDC, COVID-19 is unfold from person-to-person by shut contact, normally inside 6 toes, and primarily by way of respiratory droplets when an contaminated particular person coughs or sneezes. Signs embody fever, cough and shortness of breath. Individuals are doubtless most contagious when they’re most symptomatic.