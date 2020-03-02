officials-expected-to-release-more-details-on-man-who-led-philadelphia-police-on-wild-chase-in-stolen-ambulance-last-week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officers are anticipated to supply extra particulars Monday in regards to the man who led Philadelphia police on a wild chase in a stolen ambulance on Friday night time. The suspect has not been recognized or charged right now.

Investigators say the person was shot thrice by a police officer throughout the chaos in Northeast Philadelphia.

There isn’t any phrase on his situation right now.

Sources inform Eyewitness Information that the person might be charged with tried murder.

Through the chase, the suspect was really heard speaking on the emergency radio.

He claimed to be Jesus Christ and likewise stated he wished to see his spouse.