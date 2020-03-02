officials:-1-injured-after-car-crashes-into-protective-poles-outside-fresh-grocer-entrance-in-upper-darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Officers say one individual was injured after a automobile crashed into the protecting poles in entrance of a Recent Grocer in Higher Darby. Police responded to the incident which occurred exterior the Recent Grocer on the 400 block of South 69th Avenue round 7:15 a.m.

One individual was rescued from the car and transported to a neighborhood hospital.

#Breaking: Automobile crashed into entrance of Recent Grocer at 69th Avenue in Higher Darby. Appears to be like like protecting poles did their job in stopping automobile. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/F8bnWCTRst — Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) March 2, 2020

The extent of their accidents is unknown at the moment.

An investigating is ongoing.