oc-supervisors-call-emergency-meeting-to-plan-coronavirus-training,-preparation

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Supervisors have referred to as an emergency assembly Monday morning to speak about plans to coach first responders and medical suppliers on the way to deal with coronavirus sufferers.

The federal authorities determined Friday towards housing any quarantined coronavirus sufferers in Costa Mesa, prompting a choose to take away a courtroom listening to in regards to the problem from Monday’s calendar, in keeping with Costa Mesa metropolis officers.

“I think the fact that we succeeded in pushing back on Fairview being a repository of COVID-19 patients doesn’t mean we’re in the clear as a county,” Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do mentioned. “We’ve been given warning by the CDC and the World Health Organization today that this pandemic may be severe, so it is time for us to look internally and make sure we have an adequate plan in place…We need a game plan and playbook in place so we don’t make mistakes.”

Orange County has only one confirmed case of coronavirus. Two sufferers in Washington State died over the weekend of coronavirus, and new instances had been confirmed in New York, Rhode Island and Florida, bringing the U.S. whole to 89 as of Monday morning, up from 65 on Friday night time.

Fears of the potential pandemic brought about a run in Los Angeles County this weekend on necessities like water, canned meals, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.