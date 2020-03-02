oakdale-police-ask-for-public’s-help-identifying-man-wanted-after-string-of-robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Oakdale Police Division is asking for the general public’s assist in figuring out a person they imagine is behind a latest string of thefts from comfort shops and native companies.

(credit score: Oakdale Police Division)

Investigators say an Asian man in his early twenties entered a Oakdale Vacation gasoline station on February 27 and requested change for a greenback. When the cashier opened the money register, the suspect reached throughout the counter and stole cash earlier than driving off in a darkish Jeep SUV.

(credit score: Oakdale Police Division)

Not lengthy after, police say he did the identical factor on the Smokedale tobacco store in Oakdale. An identical incident was additionally reported at a HyVee gasoline station.

Days later, on Sunday, March 1 cops say a person requested for change for a greenback at a special Vacation retailer in Oakdale. When the cashier opened his until, the person grabbed the cashier’s arm and stole cash from the register.

(credit score: Oakdale Police Division)

Police imagine the suspect is similar man from the earlier thefts. No weapons have been displayed or implied within the incidents and no accidents have been reported. The suspect’s Jeep has a stolen license plate on it, studying “CBB932.”