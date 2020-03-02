nz-crush-india-to-seal-series-sweep

New Zealand romped to a seven-wicket victory over India within the second Check in Christchurch for an emphatic 2-Zero sequence sweep of the primary aspect on the planet.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The Black Caps dismissed the vacationers for 124 within the first hour of day three earlier than chasing down their goal of 132 for the lack of three wickets.

Henry Nicholls hit the successful run as New Zealand drove dwelling a dominance that was solely briefly challenged within the sequence as India succumbed to their first two defeats within the World Check Championship, having misplaced the primary Check in Wellington by 10 wickets.

Openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) did a lot of the work earlier than falling to Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah respectively.

The thumping victory eased a lot of the ache of New Zealand’s depressing tour of Australia over the New Yr and the sequence sweep underlined how powerful it’s to play the Black Caps on dwelling soil.

‘Nice effort’

“Excellent,” mentioned Kiwi captain Kane Williamson. “I do not assume the tip outcome mirrored how tight that match was. As we all know, there is a fantastic line. India are a world class aspect, prime of the comp, so an excellent effort from the fellows.”

After the drama of day two, when 16 wickets fell as India stormed again into the match solely to be pegged again by the shut of play, there was a extra subdued environment at an overcast Hagley Oval on Monday.

India resumed on 90-6 with a lead of 97 however Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah all rapidly departed and New Zealand had been quickly heading again to the dressing room to pad up with solely 34 extra runs on the board.

Trent Boult took 4-28 and Participant of the Sequence Tim Southee grabbed 3-36 as New Zealand’s skilled strike pairing did what they do in dwelling situations.

India’s remaining wicket fell when Bumrah charged down the observe for a single and was left stranded as Ravindra Jadeja declined the run, a suitably chaotic finish to a poor effort from a much-vaunted batting order on New Zealand’s inexperienced pitches.

“If you sit down and look again at this sequence, you need to give credit score to the New Zealand bowlers. You need to play extravagant photographs to get runs,” mentioned India captain Virat Kohli, who managed solely 38 runs from 4 innings.

“It was a mix of us not fairly having the proper execution and New Zealand taking part in rather well of their situations.”