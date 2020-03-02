nuggets-takeaways:-peyton-manning-and-drew-lock-watch-as-nikola-jokic-completes-full-court-pass-at-pepsi-center

Nikola Jokic corralled the basketball together with his proper hand, held it like a soccer in his enormous Serbian grip, and hurled a full-court cross late in Sunday’s residence victory towards the Raptors.

A well timed deep ball, contemplating the Pepsi Middle viewers, as Peyton Manning and Drew Lock each beforehand landed on the Jumbotron to grand applause. And, you’ll be able to guess the Broncos quarterbacks of future/previous have been smiling when Jokic accomplished his cross to a streaking Gary Harris for the downcourt help.

Even for Jokic, a well-documented masterful distributor, the cross was poetic.

Nikola displaying he is QB1 materials with Peyton Manning and Drew Lock sitting courtside! pic.twitter.com/ftEq2G2sjL — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 2, 2020

“(Jokic) is going to put it there, he rarely overthrows, and Gary played receiver in high school,” reserve level guard Monte Morris mentioned. “I knew that was going to be a touchdown.”

When you’re in search of nuance, an actual science, or superior methodology for the way an NBA 7-footer has developed a quarterback’s contact on such passes, don’t anticipate it to come back from Jokic.

“Just try to not let the other guy touch the ball,” Jokic mentioned. “My goal is just to throw over the defender.”

Do the Broncos want an emergency backup quarterback? Name within the Joker.

Gary Harris shines

The season-long scoring troubles for beginning two-guard Gary Harris hit a reprieve Sunday with a powerful displaying towards the Raptors. Harris dropped 15 factors on 6-of-7 taking pictures, together with all three of his 3-point makes an attempt, and likewise had 4 rebounds and three assists.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone acknowledged the exterior criticism of Harris’ current play. Then Malone double-downed on his dedication to Harris.

“We’re not going to be the best team we can be without Gary Harris,” Malone mentioned. “I do know there’s numerous discuss Gary … and I don’t take heed to that noise. To me, that’s what it’s, it’s simply noise. I do know full-well what Gary is able to. I do know full-well how in my 5 years right here how necessary he has been to the event and the rise of our franchise.

“I’m going to stay with him. Tonight, obviously, he was terrific (offensively) … and unbelievable defense. You can’t ask much more from your starting two-guard.”

The Nuggets (41-19) host the Golden State Warriors (13-48) on Tuesday evening on the Pepsi Middle.

Subscribe to our Nuggets Insider e-newsletter to get the newest crew information despatched straight to your inbox.