nuggets-offense-explodes-in-victory-over-defending-nba-champion-toronto-raptors

The insanity of March descended on the Pepsi Middle on Sunday with playoff-like depth between the Nuggets and Toronto Raptors.

When Nikola Jokic delivered a full-court cross to help a Gary Harris layup late within the fourth quarter, the world erupted. Jokic earned his 12th triple-double of the season and Denver took down the defending NBA champions 133-118. Eight Nuggets gamers scored in double figures, and the staff mixed for a season-high 38 assists and 73 first-half factors.

The Raptors, with out injured facilities Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Serge Ibaka (knee), had been compelled to play small ball, pitting undersized defenders towards Jokic. The Nuggets all-star flourished with 23 factors, 18 rebounds and 11 assists. Jokic is tied with LeBron James for the second-most triple-doubles within the NBA this season.

The sport featured two groups determined for a bounce-back efficiency. Denver entered after a 29-point drubbing on the Clippers on Friday. Toronto had dropped two straight house video games, towards the Bucks and Hornets. Every franchise is combating to keep up playoff seeding close to the highest of its respective convention.

“There was no panic,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone mentioned. “We were all disappointed in the game in L.A. We also knew that’s not who we have been in a long period of time, but unfortunately, it happened. You have to learn from it.”

Jamal Murray dominated the opening 12 minutes. The Nuggets’ place to begin guard made his first six photographs from the sphere, together with 5 straight from 3-point vary, to report 17 first-quarter factors. The Nuggets caught hearth from deep, hitting 9 consecutive photographs behind the arc, and so they started the second with a cool 40 factors.

Rookie Michael Porter Jr. checked in with beneath 4 minutes left within the first quarter. He completed a two-handed slam by way of contact within the third quarter and transformed the and-one alternative. Porter’s stat line: 11 factors, six rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes performed. Three early fouls on Mason Plumlee additionally led reserve ahead Vlatko Cancar to earn shock minutes (his 13th sport look this season).

Regardless of the Nuggets’ first-quarter scoring outburst, the Raptors stayed inside putting distance within the second, and a Kyle Lowry triple on the 4:36 mark tied the sport at 60 apiece. However Murray traded his sizzling hand to order small ahead Torrey Craig, who poured in 12 second-quarter factors, and Denver entered halftime main 73-69 behind unbelievable ball motion: 26 assists on 27 made photographs.

“Everyone on the team wants us to play like that and that’s when we’re at our best,” Craig mentioned. “The more we play together as a team, the more fun it is, the better it looks and the better it feels.”

Issues received chippy within the third quarter with tempo of play slowed by a pair of coaches’ challenges, 13 mixed foul calls, and followers in a sold-out enviornment letting their displeasure be identified (loudly) to the officiating crew. Denver cracked 100 factors to start the fourth quarter and was forward by solely 4 factors.

However the Nuggets didn’t relinquish their lead as soon as in a hard-fought Sunday victory.

“We made a lot of good shots,” Jokic mentioned. “That’s why we won the game.”

Denver did it with out beginning energy ahead Paul Millsap, who suffered an ankle damage in Friday’s loss to the Clippers. Grant earned his 22nd begin of the season rather than Millsap and completed with 16 factors, six assists and three rebounds.