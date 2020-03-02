northeast-philadelphia-community-honors-boy-who-became-known-as-‘america’s-unknown-child’-in-unsolved-murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighborhood members and regulation enforcement are honoring the boy who’s develop into referred to as “America’s unknown child.” CBS3 was on the 700 block of Susquehanna Street in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, the place 63 years in the past a toddler’s physique was discovered inside a field.

The homicide sufferer, beforehand referred to as the “boy in the box,” has by no means been recognized and his killer was by no means caught.

Those that gathered Sunday say it’s one among Philadelphia’s most heartbreaking unsolved murders.

“This case is a representative of so many others. In particular, children who are just found, they’re abandoned, they’re deceased. We would like to put a fitting name and information on that tombstone,” Vidocq Society Chairman Howard Lebofsky stated.

The case stays open and energetic.

If something in regards to the boy’s homicide, police wish to hear from you.