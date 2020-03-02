north-west-makes-her-musical-debut-at-kanye-west’s-yeezy-paris-fashion-week-show

Mic drop!

North West simply stole the present at her well-known dad’s Paris Trend Week runway. On Monday, the 6-year-old star made her musical debut as she rapped an lovely music with catchy lyrics like: “That is my fashion.”

Whereas Ye’s newest assortment was a highly-anticipated occasion that featured distinctive monochromatic designs, it was North’s singing chops that actually made it unforgettable. And by chance for followers of the well-known household, her efficiency was broadcast reside on Yeezy’s web site.

As fashions traipsed down the runway in Kanye’s latest style items, which was held on the Espace Oscar Niemeyer, the 6-year-old cutie took middle stage together with her rap.

“I’ll by no means do unhealthy issues / Stroll to the road / What are these / I’ve new footwear, they’re actually cute.”

After all, the 42-year-old designer and rapper was beaming with pleasure as his daughter carried out her little coronary heart out in entrance of an enormous crowd.