No. 1 Gamecocks win 23rd straight over No. 12 Aggies 60-52

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan didn’t ever actually need to go away South Carolina, it doesn’t matter what she thought after final season.

Herbert Harrigan was torn between questioning what her position can be among the many Gamecocks’ extremely regarded incoming freshman class and her love of this system.

“I knew in my heart I wanted to be here,” Herbert Harrigan mentioned Sunday.

So, after a heart-to-heart with coach Daybreak Staley, Herbert Harrigan modified her thoughts — a choice that has changed into all the pieces she and No. 1 South Carolina might’ve hoped for.

Herbert Harrigan had 20 factors because the Gamecocks gained their program-record 23rd straight recreation and accomplished an ideal 16-Zero run by way of the Southeastern Convention common season with a 60-52 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M.

Herbert Harrigan, the 6-foot-2 senior who was a reserve on the 2017 nationwide champions, merely wanted reassurance from Staley about her place in this system. She’s accomplished the remainder, rising to the staff’s main scorer and turning into a touchstone throughout tough runs.

That occurred rapidly towards the Aggies (22-6, 10-6 SEC) as she scored the staff’s first 13 factors whereas her teammates had been struggling to search out their pictures.

“I knew when she scored the first nine we’d just get it to her,” Staley mentioned.

The Gamecocks (29-1, 16-Zero SEC) had been solely forward 34-28 early within the third quarter earlier than occurring a 14-Three surge to take management for good.

South Carolina completed off the fourth 16-Zero SEC season in league historical past and have become the primary staff to do it twice because the convention supersized the schedule earlier than the 2009-10 season.

The victory additionally broke the college mark for consecutive wins when the 2014-15 Gamecocks began 22-Zero to succeed in No. 1. Like that group that reached the Remaining 4, this South Carolina roster has aspirations far past regular-season honors.

The Gamecocks head to the SEC Match subsequent week because the top-seed and runaway favourite to win it for the fifth time in seven seasons.

Herbert Harrigan is an enormous motive for these expectations. She had tears in her eyes throughout her Senior Day tribute, then channeled that emotion into her recreation.

Herbert Harrigan had her staff’s first 13 factors and reached 17 by the break. She additionally had eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

When Herbert Harrigan got here out with 1:15 to go, she acquired a standing ovation from the gang.

“Kiki’s growth this year has come full circle,” Staley mentioned.

The Gamecocks appeared to take management earlier with 18-5 run that spanned the primary and second quarters to open a 25-12 lead.

However Carter, the SEC’s second-leading scorer, had 4 straight baskets to blunt South Carolina’s surge and path 31-22 on the half.

The Gamecocks 31 factors within the half tied a season low, matching what they scored the primary two quarters of their solely loss, a 71-57 defeat to then No. 17 Indiana on Thanksgiving Day.

Herbert Harrigan, who had deliberate to switch after final season earlier than altering her thoughts, and the Gamecocks dug in after the break to maintain their success going.

Kayla Wells led Texas A&M with 15 factors. Carter, who didn’t begin for the Aggies, completed with 12 factors. Nevertheless, each struggled towards the Gamecocks, combining to shoot simply 10 of 34 general.

“We know we can shoot better than that, we’ve proven that night after night,” Texas A&M guard Shambria Washington mentioned.

THE BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies misplaced consecutive SEC video games for the third time this season and head into convention match play with questions to resolve to see how deep they’ll go into March. They shot lower than 40 % for the fourth time of their previous 5 video games.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks seem prepared for the challenges forward. Herbert Harrigan and Boston as soon as extra managed issues down low whereas Harris, the staff’s senior start line guard, takes cost of the offensive move and defensive tempo.

NO START

Texas A&M coach Gary Blair mentioned not beginning Chennedy Carter for simply the second time in 22 video games this season was merely about “shuffling the deck” and preserve his roster out of foul bother.

HOLY MOSES

Blair known as South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston the “Moses Malone” of the ladies’s school recreation. When instructed that, Staley smiled and mentioned. “She certainly sweats like him,” Boston had 13 factors and 12 rebounds for her 11th double-double this season.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M will wait and see if it performs Thursday or Friday on the SEC Match.

South Carolina will open SEC Tourament play in Friday’s quarterfinals.