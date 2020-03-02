nikki-bella-holds-hands-with-artem-chigvintsev-&-shows-off-her-baby-bump-at-farmer’s-market

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella seemed so valuable as they loved the farmer’s market in Studio Metropolis whereas Nikki’s pregnant stomach continues to develop!

These two get cuter every time we see them out collectively! On March 1, Nikki Bella, 36, and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, 37, loved visiting the farmer’s market in Studio Metropolis to absorb the scrumptious, delectable meals selections and spend some high quality day out and about. The couple almost matched their ensembles with each sporting gray sweatshirts whereas Artem sported a pair of camo pants and Nikki went for a set of black leggings to accommodate her altering physique. Because the pair perused the products on the farmer’s market, they tenderly held arms and Nikki even confirmed off her 17-week child bump!

After all, Nikki has already been proudly exhibiting off her rising stomach and doesn’t seem like stopping anytime quickly! The beautiful mother-to-be proudly posed in a midriff baring high in a pic she posted to her Instagram story on Feb. 28. Within the snap, Nikki wore a pair of black leggings along with her cropped high and a pair of knee excessive boots. She was positively beaming on the mirror whereas she took her selfie, captioning the pic merely “17 weeks yesterday!”

Followers have cherished seeing Nikki embrace this thrilling new chapter of her life, and what makes it even higher is that she doesn’t need to do it alone! Not solely does she have her love, Artem, at her facet, but additionally Nikki’s twin sister, Brie, can also be anticipating! The pair have been noticed out and about sported impeccable type whereas additionally dressing to work with their altering our bodies. On Feb. 21, although, the 2 girls had been honored with an induction into the WWE Corridor of Fame Class of 2020! The sisters seemed radiant in purple, sharing a candy embrace after the thrilling announcement!

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev get pleasure from a day on the Studio Metropolis farmer’s market on March 1 [Phamous / BACKGRID].

There’s a lot that Nikki has to sit up for in her future! With a marriage down the street and a child on the best way, life doesn’t appear to be it might be higher for the Whole Bellas star! We can not wait to see what she paperwork subsequent on her thrilling journey!