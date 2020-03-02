nick-jonas-and-priyanka-chopra-horseback-riding-date-is-straight-out-of-a-movie

The love bug is robust with these two.

On Sunday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took their horses to the outdated city street with the last word date. All the time ones to place their love on show, the couple, who tied the knot again in 2018 with three lavish ceremonies, saddled up and went horseback driving by means of California, taking within the surroundings as they rode by means of romantic greenery and throughout the seashore.

To make the outing even higher, the lovebirds made positive to decorate for the theme with matching cowboy hats. Discovering the right steadiness of wanting cool and staying heat, Nick and Priyanka each donned fashionable bomber jackets, darkish pants and appropriate-yet-stylish footwear.

Nonetheless on cloud 9 from their tour, the Jonas Brothers rocker shared snaps from their picturesque date, which he captioned, “Sunday.” For her half, the Quantico alum posted a candy image of her and her hubby holding fingers on the seashore whereas driving their horses: “Magic.”