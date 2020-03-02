nick-jonas-and-priyanka-chopra-horseback-riding-date-is-straight-out-of-a-movie

The love bug is robust with these two.
On Sunday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took their horses to the outdated city street with the last word date. All the time ones to place their love on show, the couple, who tied the knot again in 2018 with three lavish ceremonies, saddled up and went horseback driving by means of California, taking within the surroundings as they rode by means of romantic greenery and throughout the seashore.
To make the outing even higher, the lovebirds made positive to decorate for the theme with matching cowboy hats. Discovering the right steadiness of wanting cool and staying heat, Nick and Priyanka each donned fashionable bomber jackets, darkish pants and appropriate-yet-stylish footwear.
Nonetheless on cloud 9 from their tour, the Jonas Brothers rocker shared snaps from their picturesque date, which he captioned, “Sunday.” For her half, the Quantico alum posted a candy image of her and her hubby holding fingers on the seashore whereas driving their horses: “Magic.”
These posts would possibly simply prime those the fan-favorite couple posted for one another in honor of Valentine’s Day. Serving as a tribute to his “without end Valentine,” the “Solely Human” singer selected a black and white image of him and Priyanka sharing a candy embrace.
Earlier than their celebrations, the pair had a dance celebration to kick off the vacation of romance, which Nick graciously documented on social media.
Feeling the love, Priyanka paid tribute to Nick on her Instagram account with a cheeky put up in his honor. “My without end valentine,” she wrote, sharing an image of Nick on stage sporting a pair of leather-based trousers. “He simply occurs to appear like GI joe in these leather-based pants!! #husbandappreciationpost.”
When the husband and spouse duo is jet-setting the world over or starring in JoBro music movies collectively, the couple love to look at The Voice collectively. Actually, the season 18 coach not too long ago revealed that Priyanka is Staff Nick’s largest fan.
“Oh, she’s an enormous fan of the present and has been for a very long time,” he advised Seth Meyers throughout his go to to Late Night time with Seth Meyers. “And so, she was there with me after I received the decision…and she or he flipped out. And she or he got here to set. She noticed the chair.”
Visiting the set was an actual pinch me second for the “What A Man Gotta Do” singer as effectively. He continued, “I am going to say that after I noticed the chair too, there’s one thing that occurred. I received a little bit, type of, goosebumps second as I checked out it.”
