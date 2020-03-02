Niall Horan To Celebrate New Album With Week-Long Residency On ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

In celebration of the discharge of Niall Horan’s new album, Heartbreak Climate, he’ll carry out a brand new tune every evening of the week on The Late Late Present with James Corden, March ninth via 12th from 12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT), solely on CBS and streaming on CBS All Entry.

Niall can even seem on the sofa and take part in comedy sketches all through the week, culminating in a brand new “Carpool Karaoke,” which is able to air Thursday, March 12.

