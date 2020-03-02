nfl-mock-draft-2020,-post-combine:-cowboys,-packers-bolster-defenses;-lions,-dolphins-pick-best-available

The most important stage for the highest prospects within the 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone. Final week’s NFL Mix in Indianapolis didn’t shake issues up an excessive amount of, however with most gamers having been on show for all 32 groups on the similar time, we now have little extra readability concerning pecking order.

There’s extra data throughout the large board to higher decide each who stays worthy of first-round consideration and who deserves extra of it. With out additional ado, with lower than two months to go earlier than the draft begins April 23, this is our newest version of projecting the place prospects will probably be picked.

NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD:

Prime 100 gamers within the 2020 draft class