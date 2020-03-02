nfl-mock-draft-2020,-post-combine:-cowboys,-packers-bolster-defenses;-lions,-dolphins-pick-best-available

The most important stage for the highest prospects within the 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone. Final week’s NFL Mix in Indianapolis didn’t shake issues up an excessive amount of, however with most gamers having been on show for all 32 groups on the similar time, we now have little extra readability concerning pecking order.
There’s extra data throughout the large board to higher decide each who stays worthy of first-round consideration and who deserves extra of it. With out additional ado, with lower than two months to go earlier than the draft begins April 23, this is our newest version of projecting the place prospects will probably be picked.
NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD:
Prime 100 gamers within the 2020 draft class
-
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Neglect the hand dimension and rampant rumors of Burrow making an attempt to keep away from the Bengals. Except one other workforce will get aggressive and makes Cincinnati a suggestion it might’t refuse, he would be the subsequent franchise quarterback underneath offensive-minded coach Zac Taylor. At 6-3, 221 kilos, Burrow combines his psychological and bodily toughness within the pocket with a powerful arm and correct supply. Throughout his superb Heisman Trophy- and nationwide championship-winning run with the Tigers, his management abilities and athleticism flourished at an unprecedented school degree.
-
Chase Younger, EDGE, Ohio State
With defensive-minded Ron Rivera employed as coach, assuming the Redskins additionally don’t get a can’t-refuse supply to commerce again, they need to soar on the likelihood to get this cornerstone expertise for the workforce’s defensive rebuild. Younger (6-5, 264 kilos) is a game-changing disruptor who had 16.5 sacks in solely 12 video games as a junior. He can produce at an all-around degree even increased than that of Nick Bosa, who went No. 2 from the Buckeyes to the 49ers and promptly dominated as SN’s Rookie of the 12 months.
-
Isaiah Simmons,OLB
Some assume the Lions may contemplate drafting Tua Tagovailoa as Matthew Stafford’s near-future successor, and much more really feel they’re positioned to commerce again. Ought to they hold this decide and go non-QB, Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, with a win-now ultimatum, want to contemplate the perfect defensive participant accessible to ship probably the most fast influence. Detroit can also contemplate cornerback and defensive position right here, nevertheless it did have atrocious linebacker play final season. Simmons was everywhere in the discipline always in school with nice pace and vary at 6-3, 238 kilos, and he can also get to the quarterback. He posted 104 tackles, 7 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions in 15 video games final season.
-
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
If Simmons is off the board, Dave Gettleman must be occupied with offensive and defensive linemen to assist the Giants of their rebuild. Wills, although, is the draft’s finest “hog molly” to place in entrance of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The 6-4, 312-pounder is a powerful, highly effective run-blocker who wants a bit time to grow to be an elite pass-protector.
-
Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
The Dolphins have been hooked up to Tagovailoa, however with another QB choices growing, they won’t be aggressive in going after him. Ought to Simmons be off the board at this level, Okudah would make for a sneaky-good pairing with Xavien Howard on the again finish of the protection. Okudah, an elite ball hawk at 6-1, 205 kilos, has the construct to deal with receivers of all sizes. He’s fluid and fast sufficient with nice restoration abilities in protection to develop right into a shutdown kind together with his strengths displaying up in press man.
-
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
With Tagovailoa (6-0, 217 kilos) on monitor to get well from the hip damage that minimize brief his remaining school season, QB-needy groups have extra confidence in his potential to be as profitable within the NFL as they assume Burrow will probably be. The Chargers, transferring on Philip Rivers, have Tyrod Taylor as a bridge ought to Tagovailoa want extra time. When wholesome, Tagovailoa is an correct, cellular, deep-ball throwing QB with the upside of Russell Wilson, solely throwing together with his left arm. Anthony Lynn is the correct of coach to develop him.
-
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
The Panthers want a linchpin as they attempt to get higher in opposition to the run and reconstruct their entrance seven. Brown has shined all through the draft course of as probably the most impactful inside defensive prospect. At 6-4, 326 kilos, he’s a fast disruptor who makes quite a lot of performs within the backfield.
-
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
The Cardinals certainly observed Wirfs’ domination on the Mix. They re-signed left deal with D.J. Humphries however will nonetheless be centered on enhancing move safety for Kyler Murray and higher opening holes for (possible) Kenyan Drake. Wirfs has the athleticism at 6-5, 320 kilos to carry down the left aspect for a very long time. He combines his pass-blocking abilities with energy and physicality within the operating recreation.
-
Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
After reducing Marcell Dareus, the Jaguars want a big-time inside line increase between their sturdy edge choices. The 6-5, 324-pound Kinlaw posted 6 sacks in 12 video games for the Gamecocks final season. He was spectacular on the Senior Bowl (on and off the sphere) to additional increase his inventory.
-
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
The Browns have a tremendous set of ability gamers round Baker Mayfield, however their move safety was the explanation they had been gradual to seek out their explosiveness early in 2019. That can change with run-tilted and offensive-minded new coach Kevin Stefanski. Becton (6-7, 364 kilos) has gotten extra consideration for his sturdy and highly effective body, and he has proven he will be clean in his actions. He’s keen to work arduous to turn out to be pretty much as good in move safety as he’s overwhelming blockers when setting the sting in opposition to the run.
-
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Understanding the wideout class is deep sufficient to deal with later within the draft, the Jets can go for blocking over receiving within the first spherical. Thomas matches nice dimension (6-5, 315 kilos) with good arms and footwork. Coach Adam Gase additionally will love what Thomas can do to open holes for the operating recreation.
-
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
The Raiders have a evident want for a high receiver irrespective of who their QB is, Derek Carr or another person, in 2020. The Antonio Brown debacle is behind them, however in addition they want to fret about Tyrell Williams coming off a disappointing season and foot surgical procedure. Lamb will be the Raiders’ model of DeAndre Hopkins, an explosive field-stretcher and regular possession man exterior. At 6-1, 198 kilos, Lamb wanted solely 58 receptions to put up 1,208 yards and 14 TDs in 13 video games final season.
-
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Herbert has the dimensions (6-6, 236 kilos) and underrated athleticism that is excellent for a workforce needing to look to its QB future past Jacoby Brissett. Though Herbert is environment friendly and mentally robust, there are occasions when he can go right into a hunch together with his decision-making, forcing throws out of overconfidence. With good NFL teaching, nonetheless, he can stay as much as being a prototypical famous person, indicators he confirmed on the Senior Bowl. Frank Reich would have a powerful affect on him.
-
A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
The Bucs will do their finest to maintain pending free agent Shaquil Barrett, however they nonetheless want extra pop in Todd Bowles’ 3-Four move rush. Epenesa (6-5, 275 kilos) is a robust, explosive, big-bodied participant. He can push blockers out of the best way to get to the QB and in addition stands up sturdy in opposition to the run. He confirmed his top-10 standing with 2.5 sacks and a pressured fumble in opposition to USC within the Vacation Bowl.
-
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
The Broncos have Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Noah Fant to assist Drew Lock within the downfield passing recreation, however this is the weapon to spherical issues out within the receiving corps. Jeudy suits the profile as a No. 1 receiver; he’s a traditional intermediate to deep field-stretcher and clean drive-finisher within the crimson zone at 6-1, 193 kilos.
-
Ok’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE/OLB, LSU
Chaisson (6-3, 254 kilos) has a terrific identify for an elite, energetic defender who chases after QBs and RBs alike. He had 6.5 sacks and 60 tackles throughout LSU’s championship run, and like a number of teammates, his draft inventory shot up all through the season. He’s an efficient hybrid participant who can work in Dan Quinn’s 4-Three scheme.
-
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
The Cowboys want an improve at free security to get higher at masking backs and tight ends. At 6-0, 201 kilos, McKinney might do all of it for Dallas to enhance Xavier Woods, dealing with tight ends in protection and cleansing up in opposition to operating backs.
-
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
With three picks within the first spherical, the Dolphins can look ahead to high-ceiling QB with out having to achieve. Love (6-4, 224 kilos) did not waste his alternative on the Senior Bowl. He has terrific dimension and immense bodily abilities, together with a giant arm, and his athleticism bodes properly if his accuracy, decision-making and footwork can turn out to be cleaner with good NFL teaching.
-
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
The Raiders can flip to protection with the second of its first-round picks to deal with one of many NFL’s least impactful linebacker models. Queen (6-0, 229 kilos) has nice vary when both working downhill in opposition to the run or transferring everywhere in the discipline in protection. He’s comparatively small however is the kind of linebacker who can have a significant influence from any alignment.
-
Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
The Jaguars want to enhance their secondary, too, they usually can do it by drafting a strong protection resolution with the decide they acquired within the Jalen Ramsey commerce. Fulton (6-0, 197 kilos) has the dimensions, pace, smarts and sound protection abilities to have a protracted, affluent profession, which is why he felt assured sufficient to tug out of the Senior Bowl.
-
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
The Eagles want extra pace, quickness and big-play capability at extensive receiver with Alshon Jeffery fading, DeSean Jackson growing old (and hurting) and Nelson Agholor leaving. Ruggs (5-11, 188 kilos) suits the invoice as a field-stretcher who can also use his route-running abilities to win on shorter routes.
-
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
The Payments hit on exterior risk John Brown and slot man Cole Beasley in final yr’s free company to spice up Josh Allen and the offense as a complete. Higgins working the perimeter would an ideal complement. The Clemson product is a harmful, all-around playmaker who could be a pressure within the crimson zone. At 6-4, 216 kilos, he posted 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 TDs in 15 video games final season. He additionally rushed for a 36-yard rating in opposition to LSU within the title recreation.
-
Grant Delpit, S, LSU
The Patriots have to get youthful at security given their starters are pending free agent Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung. Delpit flies across the discipline, stopping the run like an additional linebacker and making large performs on the ball in downfield protection. He performs just like the Chargers’ Derwin James with large hybrid dimension (6-2, 213 kilos) for the place.
-
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
The Saints have to get Drew Brees a legit complementary No. 2 wideout reverse Michael Thomas. They’ll keep in-state with Jefferson (6-1, 202 kilos), who with huge manufacturing catching passes from Burrow emerged in LSU’s passing recreation as a fast, environment friendly route-runner with good arms. He additionally has underrated pace.
-
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
With Xavier Rhodes fading and Trae Waynes headed to free company, the Vikings want to contemplate cornerback early within the draft to maintain the strengths of Mike Zimmer’s defensive again seven intact. Henderson (6-1, 204 kilos) performs larger than his dimension with nice athleticism and approach in his favor. He simply must get a bit extra bodily to be trusted in opposition to receivers who depend on physique positioning to get open.
-
De’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
The Dolphins can end their first-round haul by including a operating again. Given their lack of characteristic choices, it is value utilizing a excessive decide on the place. Swift (5-8, 212 kilos) is able to each getting the robust yards inside and breaking free for large performs within the open discipline. He additionally flashed as a receiver for the Bulldogs and might excel within the display recreation.
-
Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
The Seahawks will attempt to hold Jadeveon Clowney, however regardless, they should improve their move rush and edge-setting in opposition to the run. Gross-Matos (6-5, 266 kilos) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender who can thrive in Pete Carroll’s scheme.
-
Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma
The Ravens want extra pace on the second degree to higher deal with the run and canopy short-to-intermediate routes. Murray (6-2, 241 kilos) is an energetic, rangy playmaker who will be as efficient dropping again as he’s getting downhill in opposition to the run or blitzing.
-
Zach Baun, EDGE/OLB, Wisconsin
Mike Vrabel and Jon Robinson aren’t tied to any place, to allow them to merely go for a rising defensive playmaker. Baun (6-2, 238 kilos) is a great, motivated participant who comes by with nice approach in opposition to the run. He additionally has began to get extra consideration for his pass-rush repertoire and the athleticism that fuels it.
-
Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
The Packers have to get higher at 3-Four finish round Kenny Clark to enhance their run protection. Blacklock (6-4, 309 kilos) would carry physicality and younger playmaking juice to Mike Pettine’s rotation.
-
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
The 49ers want to consider cornerback with restricted upside reverse Richard Sherman, who turns 32 in March. Diggs gives good dimension (6-1, 205 kilos), power and downfield pace. He shot up the board rapidly throughout his large senior season (Three interceptions in 12 video games).
-
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
The Chiefs like Damien Williams, however they might use extra youth and sturdiness at RB. Taylor (5-10, 226 kilos) has nice imaginative and prescient and burst as a runner. He additionally does not get sufficient credit score for what he can do as a receiver, which was on show extra throughout his remaining school season. In three years for the Badgers, he posted 6,581 scrimmage yards and 55 whole TDs.