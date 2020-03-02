nfl-combine-winners-&-losers:-isaiah-simmons-dominates,-jalen-hurts-rises,-chase-young-skips-shot-at-no.-1

The NFL Mix is over. How will it have an effect on the 2020 NFL Draft?

LSU’s Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 decide within the 2020 NFL Draft, selected to not throw throughout his exercise. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State working again J.Okay. Dobbins additionally selected to not work out, and neither did Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Younger.

There nonetheless are greater than sufficient storylines to observe at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, nonetheless. Sporting Information is monitoring the winners and losers from the NFL Mix. Right here is the total listing:

NFL Mix winners & losers

Sunday, March 1: Defensive backs

Winner: Jeff Okudah

Okudah might have give up his exercise after a clumsy fall throughout discipline drills, however he completed the day. Okudah ran a 4.48 within the 40, posted a 41 within the vertical leap and snapped again at reporters who questioned his sport tape. He’s among the many finest defensive gamers within the draft and is poised to be the subsequent Professional Bowl cornerback from Ohio State within the NFL.

Winner: Utah defensive backs

The Utes had a trio of defensive backs check effectively in Indy. Javelin Guidy ran the quickest 40 among the many defensive backs with a 4.29. He additionally was among the many high performers within the bench press with a 21. Terrell Burgess ran a 4.46 and hit a 20 on the bench press. Even Jaylon Johnson, who was standard in mocks final season, ran a 4.5 and flashed a 36.5 vertical leap. Kyle Whittingham can have a pleasant recruiting software on draft day when these gamers are drafted.

Loser: Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott

Alohi Gilman ran a 4.60 and Jalen Elliott ran a 4.80, occasions that might be held in opposition to the 2 Preventing Irish playmakers on draft day. Gilman carried out effectively within the broad leap (119), and Elliott appeared higher within the discipline drills. Each are high-character safeties that can get an opportunity on the subsequent degree, however they could slip down the board after their exercises.

Winner: L’Jarius Sneed

On the lookout for a draft-day sleeper? Sneed might be that man. He had 177 tackles and eight interceptions at Louisiana Tech, and he examined effectively on the Mix. Sneed, a 6-foot, 192-pound security, ran a 4.37 within the 40-yard sprint and posted a 41-inch vertical. He struggled with a 12 on the bench, however the numbers add as much as a middle-round decide that ought to stick.

Loser: J.R. Reed

Reed, an All-American security at Georgia, had a mean mix. He ran a 4.54, which isn’t unhealthy contemplating this 6-1, 202-pound body, however he posted a 15 on the bench. Reed had an opportunity to leap within the dialogue with fellow SEC safeties Grant Delpit and Xavier McKinney, however a mean displaying on the Mix will pressure groups to belief the tape.

Saturday, Feb. 29: Linebackers, defensive linemen

Winner: Isaiah Simmons

Simmons, a 6-4, 238-pound linebacker, ran a 4.39 within the 40-yard sprint as a part of a exceptional Mix the place he proved he is a top-10 decide. Simmons additionally added a 39-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad leap. The transformed security was one of many most-versatile defenders within the FBS final season. This efficiency all however ensures he’ll go within the high 10. Simmons may even be thought-about for the highest 5.

Winner: James Smith-Williams

Smith-Williams ran a 4.6 within the 40-yard sprint and adopted that up with a 4.52 within the 20-yard shuttle. These runs vaulted him up the board, particularly contemplating he completed his five-year N.C. State profession with simply eight sacks. Smith-Williams’ solely full season, in 2018, was productive, nonetheless, so his work is a nod to the Wolfpack program’s participant improvement.

Loser: Chase Younger’s bid to be No. 1

To be clear, we’re not doubting Younger, however his choice to go on exercises will make it troublesome for a staff to justify utilizing the No. 1 decide to get him. Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett used the Mix to clinch their standing as a No. 1 decide. Younger will nonetheless work at Ohio State’s professional day, however which may not draw the identical consideration because the Mix highlight. He’ll possible be the No. 2 decide consequently.

Winner: Jabari Zuniga

Zuniga, a Florida edge rusher who measures 6-Three and 264 kilos, pieced collectively a superb exercise. He ran a 4.64 within the 40-yard sprint earlier than hitting 29 on the bench press. He added a 33-inch vertical for good measure and appeared fluid within the bag drills.

Loser: A.J. Epenesa

Epenesa’s outcomes ought to be seen in context. He ran a 5.04 within the 40 and repped 17 within the bench, numbers that weren’t higher than Michigan State’s Kenny Willekes, who ran a 4.87 and repped 32 within the bench. Epenesa possible will not be an edge rusher, nonetheless, and the tape on him within the three or 5 approach will carry extra weight. Nonetheless, it’s OK to anticipate extra of the extremely regarded Iowa defender.

Winner: Khaleke Hudson

The Michigan linebacker/security impressed with 30 reps within the bench press and a 4.57 within the 40-yard sprint. He additionally flashed a 33-inch vertical and a 120-inch broad leap. It was an impressive all-around efficiency by one other hybrid in Don Brown’s protection, and he might be precious in a scheme that may make the most of that athleticism. Hudson was not fairly as spectacular as Simmons, however his efficiency ought to bump him up the board.

Loser: Michael Divinity

The LSU linebacker didn’t check effectively. He ran a 4.85 within the 40 and managed only a 17 within the bench press. This doesn’t assist the case of a participant who was dominated ineligible for a portion of final season. Teammate Patrick Queen, who ran a 4.51, recorded an 18 within the bench press.

Friday, Feb. 28: Working backs, offensive linemen and specialists

Winner: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor was a prolific working again in faculty, speeding for six,174 yards and 42 touchdowns for Wisconsin. He elevated his inventory with a 4.39 within the 40-yard sprint and backed that up with a 36-inch vertical leap. Taylor’s efficiency was the discuss of the working again exercises. He might be the primary working again drafted consequently.

Loser: Zack Moss

Moss ran a 4.65 within the 40-yard sprint, a time he must enhance on at his professional day. Moss did hit 19 on the bench press. The 40 is not every little thing, however that point may need dropped the Utah standout to the Spherical Four vary.

Winner: Cam Akers

Akers was a five-star working again who had two 1,000-yard seasons at Florida State, and that expertise may be higher realized on the subsequent degree. He ran a 4.47 within the 40-yard sprint, a good time for a 217-pound again. He additionally completed with a 20 within the bench press.

Winner: Tristan Wirfs

The Iowa deal with placed on a present and made it troublesome for groups to go on him. He ran a 4.85 within the 40-yard sprint and led all linemen with a 36.5-inch vertical leap. He added 24 reps within the bench press. He comes from the regular pipeline of Hawkeyes tackles and will have the ability to parlay his Mix exercise right into a first-round place.

Winner: Mekhi Becton

Becton, a 6-7, 364-pound deal with, turned a trending matter in Indianapolis when it was revealed he had 17 p.c physique fats . Becton then ran a 5.10 within the 40-yard sprint, which reveals the large man can transfer. If there was any doubt that the Louisville deal with was a top-10 prospect, then he erased that. Becton did miss a big a part of the sector portion after exiting with leg tightness. The thrill he created, nonetheless, ought to carry over to the draft.

Loser: Trey Adams

Adams already comes with well being considerations, and he ran a 5.6 within the 40-yard sprint and didn’t bench press. The Washington deal with has expertise, however he would possibly slide to Day 2 — and even Day 3 — primarily based on an underwhelming Mix efficiency.

Winner: Charlie Heck

Sporting Information profiled the 6-8, 311-pound deal with from North Carolina final season, and he predictably examined effectively and confirmed good motion for his dimension. Heck hit a 21 on the bench press and ran a 5.16 within the 40-yard sprint. Given the bloodline — he’s the son of Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck — there may be potential draft worth right here.

Loser: Robust accidents

Becton was not the one participant who left with an damage. Arizona State’s Cohl Cabral and LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry each left after the 40-yard sprint. It was particularly painful to observe Cushenberry, who was an rising prospect all through the week, go down. He ought to have the ability to compensate for that at LSU’s professional day.

Thursday, Feb. 27: Quarterbacks, large receivers and tight ends

Winners: Chase Claypool

Claypool, a 6-4, 238-pound receiver from Notre Dame, was the discuss of Day 1. He improved his inventory by working a 4.42 on his second 40-yard sprint to go together with 19 reps within the bench press and a 40.5-inch vertical leap. His engaging potential as a wideout/tight finish hybrid might push him into first-round consideration for a staff seeking to create mismatches.

He wasn’t the one former Preventing Irish pass-catcher who impressed. Tight finish Cole Kmet ran a 4.7 and led all tight ends with a 37-inch vertical. Even Chris Finke, a possible slot receiver, ran a 4.57 with a 40-inch vertical. It is a nod to this system’s participant improvement beneath Brian Kelly.

Winner: Jalen Hurts

Hurts made it clear within the interview portion that he’ll play quarterback on the subsequent degree. He then confirmed why in his exercise . He ran a 4.54 within the 40, the quickest on the place. His footwork and supply appeared polished in the course of the exercise portion. The Heisman Trophy finalist didn’t look all that totally different than the opposite quarterbacks in his group, which included Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Georgia’s Jake Fromm.

Loser: QBs seeking to go third

Burrow and Tagovailoa are typically thought-about the primary two QBs who will go off the board; the others didn’t leap off the web page sufficient to clinch being third. Herbert stays the very best wager after a strong efficiency. Fromm was constant and Eason was respectable. Utah State’s Jordan Love had the very best night time of the bunch, although, and may be that third quarterback in the long run. None of these quarterbacks have been off the charts, nonetheless. Meaning there might be some surprises on draft night time after Burrow and Tagovailoa.

Winner: Albert Okwuegbunam

This isn’t a jaw-dropping tight finish class, however the Missouri tight finish offered the primary eye-opening second with a 4.49 within the 40. That’s the fourth-fastest time by a good finish since 2003, and it is in elite firm with Vernon Davis, who ran a 4.38 in 2006 and have become the No. 6 decide in that yr’s draft. Okwuegbunam’s manufacturing for the Tigers declined with every season after a breakout freshman yr during which he caught 11 touchdowns. He had 23 profession TDs on simply 98 catches, although, and a formidable exercise ought to vault him up draft boards.

Winner: Justin Jefferson

Jefferson, one of many Burrow’s favourite targets at LSU final season, flashed on the proper time. The 6-1, 202-pound receiver ran a 4.43 within the 40 and stood out within the on-field portion. That can make him a beautiful addition to any offense. Jefferson had 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns for the 2019 nationwide champions. He will not want these $100 payments from Odell Beckham Jr. going ahead; Jefferson will likely be making greater than sufficient cash quickly.

Losers: Harrison Bryant and Adam Trautman

These sleepers didn’t benefit from the highlight. Bryant received the Mackey Award final yr because the nation’s high tight finish after wrapping a incredible profession with Florida Atlantic. He ran a 4.73 within the 40 and managed 13 within the bench press, totals which may trigger groups to hesitate. Trautman has the repute of being a hidden gem after catching 23 touchdowns at FCS Dayton the final two seasons, however he ran a 4.Eight within the 40 and hit 18 on the bench press. He did have a 6.78 within the three-cone drill, which was the very best amongst tight ends. Each prospects may need to attend a little bit longer than anticipated on draft night time.

Winner: Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy

Ruggs did not break the 40-yard sprint document, however he clocked in at 4.28 and 4.31, respectively , on his two runs. Ruggs suffered a quad damage within the course of, however that should not have an effect on his standing. Jeudy, who was Alabama’s most constant receiver the previous two years, ran a 4.45. That was sooner than Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, who ran a 4.50. Crimson Tide receivers have a confirmed monitor document with stars comparable to Julio Jones and Amari Cooper, and Ruggs and Jeudy each determine to hitch these two as first-rounders.

Loser: Laviska Shenault

Shenault was a stud at Colorado, however he didn’t have an important efficiency on the NFL Mix. He ran a 4.59 on his first attempt to did not run a second time. Shenault appeared to undergo an damage, which might enable him some wiggle room. He could make up for it at Colorado’s professional day, however in a draft flush with receiver expertise, this efficiency would possibly result in a slip down the board.