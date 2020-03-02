nfl-combine-results,-highlights,-top-performers-from-2020-draft-workouts

We perceive why NFL Mix outcomes are noteworthy to so many regardless of on-field exercises being among the many least essential facets of the annual scouting occasion in Indianapolis. In spite of everything, the annual fixation on NFL Draft prospects working round in tights is why the league moved the 2020 NFL Mix to prime time. The gamers deal with these exercises like a contest, and such a contest of athleticism sells.

The brand new NFL Mix schedule for 2020, although, would possibly make outcomes consumption tougher for these whose prime-time viewing commitments in late February are set. (That Friday-night episode of “Hawaii 5-0” is not going to observe itself.) That is the place we are available in with a tracker of dwell updates and highlights, a group of what it’s essential know from the exercises on the Mix.

On-field exercises on the NFL Mix started Thursday with quarterbacks, huge receivers and tight ends. They proceed Friday with working backs, offensive linemen and particular groups, then Saturday with defensive linemen and linebackers earlier than they finish Sunday with defensive backs.

A handful of notable names like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Chase Younger aren’t collaborating in drills on the 2020 NFL Mix, however gamers like Henry Ruggs III may have probabilities to steal this 12 months’s present.

With participant measurements, medical evaluations and different facets of the NFL Mix (principally) within the books, beneath is a dwell tracker of the notable outcomes from on-field exercises Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

NFL Mix outcomes & highlights

Sunday, March 1: Defensive backs

5:38 p.m.: Jeff Okudah got here again after a troublesome fall to do the broad bounce and excessive bounce. His 41-inch vertical leap was finest amongst CBs.

4:54 p.m.: L’Jarius Sneed from Louisiana Tech runs a 4.38 40 on his first strive. Unofficial, that’s.

4:48 p.m.: Xavier McKinney comes up lame after working his first 40. Seems McKinney is cramping and he is performed for the day.

4:31 p.m.: Utah DB Javelin Guidry had himself fairly a displaying on the bench press.

Javelin Okay. Guidry



2020 #NFLCombine – 40-yard sprint: 4.29



– Bench: 21 reps Among the many 14 (and counting) gamers to run sub 4.30 within the 40-yard sprint on the Mix since 2003, Guidry’s 21 bench reps are essentially the most.@Utah_Football | @Jav__K — NFL Analysis (@NFLResearch) March 1, 2020

4:28 p.m.: Corners end out a reasonably nondescript session. Safeties are up for drills subsequent. Xavier McKinney benched 225 lbs. 19 instances earlier in the present day.

SEC DB Bench Press Outcomes #NFLCombine S – Kamren Curl (ARK) 24*



S – Daniel Thomas (AUB) 24*



CB – CJ Henderson (UF) 20



S – Xavier McKinney (BAMA) 19



S – J.R. Reed (UGA) 15



CB – Noah Igbinoghene (AUB) 15



CB – Javaris Davis (AUB) 11 *Most general at their place 💪💪💪 — Saturday Down South (@SDS) March 1, 2020

4:10 p.m.: DBs have a chance to run the gauntlet drill now.

2:30 p.m: Javelin Guidry runs a 4.30 40-yard sprint — twice. Common their two runs, and he is just one hundredth of a second behind Henry Ruggs III.

Friday, Feb. 29: Defensive linemen and linebackers

9:32 p.m. — Day three of the NFL Mix is coming to an in depth. Listed here are the highest marks from the defensive linemen:

Defensive Line Bests



2020 #NFLCombine Tallest



• Raekwon Davis, Alabama (6’6 1/8”) Heaviest



• Leki Fotu, Utah (330) 40-Yard Sprint



• James Smith-Williams, NC State (4.60) Bench Press Reps



• Davon Hamilton, Ohio State (33) Vertical Leap



• Jonathan Garvin, Miami (36”) — NFL Analysis (@NFLResearch) March 1, 2020

8:32 p.m. — One of the constant comparisons for Isaiah Simmons is All-Professional security Derwin James of the LA Chargers.

8:32 p.m. — Each Patrick Queen from LSU and Kenneth Murray from Oklahoma have come up holding their hamstrings on the finish of their second 40s.

8:22 p.m. — Mike Mayock is impressed with Isaiah Simmons, however with the Mix he is having, Mayock may need to bundle No. 12 and No. 19 within the first spherical to go up and get him.

8:18 p.m. — Isaiah Simmons is not going to run his second 40, which is smart. The 4.39u he simply ran could be the second quickest 40 for a linebacker since 2003, solely behind the 4.38 from Shaquem Griffin in 2018.

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons’ Mix outcomes to date:



▫️6-4, 238 kilos



▫️9 5/eighth inch arms, 33 3/eighth inch arms



▫️39” vertical bounce



▫️11-foot broad bounce



▫️4.39 40 This man was inbuilt a lab. — Discipline Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2020

8:08 p.m. — Isaiah Simmons was requested what place he performs through the media session earlier this week. His response was, “Protection.” The Clemson swiss military knife simply clocked in at 4.39.

8:06 p.m. — Two potential first-round picks:

Kenneth Murray from Oklahoma: 4.52

Patrick Queen from LSU: 4.56

Eight p.m. — A brand new finest time: Mississippi State’s Willie Homosexual Jr. with a 4.46.

7:56 p.m. — The perfect time to date is from Temple’s Shaun Bradley, who clocked in at 4.51.

7:52 p.m. — Some notable numbers to date:

Zach Braun (Wisconsin) – 4.65

Jordyn Brooks (Texas Tech) – 4.55

Nick Coe (Auburn) – 4.89

7:48 p.m. — The linebackers are underway!

7:10 p.m. — Earlier than the linebackers run the 40, listed below are the highest jumpers.

High performers within the vertical bounce amongst #NFLCombine linebackers: 1) Dante Olson, @MontanaGrizFB, 42 inches



2) Willie Homosexual Jr., @HailStateFB, 39.5



T-3) Jacob Phillips, @LSUfootball, 39



T-3) Isaiah Simmons, @ClemsonFB, 39



T-3) Casey Toohill, @StanfordFball, 39 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 1, 2020

6:54 p.m. — Official numbers are in for the highest defensive linemen.

High performers within the 40-yard sprint amongst #NFLCombine defensive linemen: 1) James Smith-Williams, @PackFootball, 4.60



2) Jabari Zuniga, @GatorsFB, 4.64



3) Alton Robinson, @CuseFootball, 4.69



4) Alex Highsmith, @CharlotteFTBL, 4.70



5) D.J. Wonnum, @GamecockFB, 4.73 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 29, 2020

6:24 p.m. — The numbers are in from the vertical:

High performers within the vertical bounce amongst #NFLCombine D-linemen: 1) Jonathan Garvin, @CanesFootball, 36 inches



2) Alton Robinson, @CuseFootball, 35.5



3) D.J. Wonnum, @GamecockFB, 34.5



4) Yetur Gross-Matos, @PennStateFball, 34



5) Derrek Tuszka, @NDSUfootball, 33.5 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 29, 2020

6:06 p.m. — James Smith-Williams from NC State simply ran a 4.62u. By far one of the best time from a lineman in the present day.

6:05 p.m. — Notable instances by means of the primary run:

A.J. Epenesa (Iowa) – 5.10

Raekwon Davis (Alabama) 5.17

James Lynch (Baylor) – 5.01

Kenny Willekes (Mich. St.) – 4.93

5:54 p.m. — A brand new high 40 time amongst the defensive linemen: 4.70 for Alex Highsmith out of UNC-Charlotte.

5:45 p.m. — The following group of linemen is about to run the 40.

4:50 p.m. — Numerous eyes are on Derrick Brown in the present day. The Auburn defensive deal with might go as excessive as No. Three general.

4:30 p.m. — The defensive linemen have gotten to the third day underway. Some notable 40 instances to date:

Neville Gallimore (Oklahoma) – 4.79

Jordan Elliot (Missouri) – 5.03

Ross Blacklock (TCU) – 4.91

Derrick Brown (Auburn) – 5.11

4:22 p.m. — That is fairly candy.

Friday, Feb. 28: Operating backs, offensive linemen and specialists

10 p.m. — The second day of the NFL Mix has wrapped up. The defensive position and linebackers will showcase their expertise on Saturday beginning at Four p.m. ET.

9:10 p.m. — The official numbers are in for the working backs.

High performers within the 40-yard sprint amongst #NFLCombine RBs: 1) Jonathan Taylor, @BadgerFootball, 4.39 seconds



2) Darrynton Evans, @AppState_FB, 4.41



3) Raymond Calais, @RaginCajunsFB, 4.42



4) Anthony McFarland, @TerpsFootball, 4.44



5) Cam Akers, @FSUFootball, 4.47 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 29, 2020

8:30 p.m. — Georgia has produced some nice NFL working backs in current historical past. D’Andre Swift might be the following.

8:10 p.m. — Notable 40 instances for high working backs:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU) – 4.61

D’Andre Swift (Georgia) – 4.49

Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) – 4.41

A.J. Dillon (Boston School) – 4.53

8:05 p.m. — Jonathon Taylor with the quickest time of the day! The Badger hits 4.41u on his first run.

7:50 p.m. — A.J. Dillon 247-pounds, 41-inch vertical, 4.53 40-yard sprint.

So, @BCFootball RB A.J. Dillon weighed within the heaviest of all working backs at 247 kilos, but recorded one of the best vertical bounce of all of them at 41 inches. Fairly positive that is not purported to occur. 😱#NFLCombine — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) February 29, 2020

7:48 p.m. — Greatest time to date belongs to Raymond Calais of Louisiana Lafayette: 4.42u.

7:43 p.m. — The primary group of working backs is underway.

7:20 p.m. — The linebackers have made their option to the bench press.

6:33 p.m. — Tfw you simply dominated the mix and made a ton of cash by capturing up draft boards.

6:33 p.m. — Wirfs formally clocks in at 4.85, one of the best time by far of the potential first-rounders.

6:20 p.m. — Notable unofficial 40 instances for potential first-round picks:

Jedrick Wills Jr. (Bama) – 5.09

Mekhi Becton (Louisville) – 5.10

Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) – 4.86

Andrew Thomas (Georgia) – 5.22

Josh Jones (Houston) – 5:28

Austin Jackson (USC) – 5.07

Ceaser Ruiz (Michigan) – 5.08

5:57 p.m. — Tristan Wirfs retains dropping jaws. 4.86u on his first 40.

Wirfs could be like TE3 on this class if he needed to — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) February 28, 2020

5:50 p.m. — These defensive linemen pumped a variety of iron.

5:30 p.m. — Tristan Wirfs simply set a Mix report for offensive linemen. The Iowa product’s 36.5-inch vertical bounce is one of the best ever and his 10-foot, 1-inch broad bounce ties Kolton Miller’s Mix report from 2018.

5:10 p.m. — Mekhi Becton shot up draft boards in the previous few months. Some draft specialists consider he might go as excessive as No. Four general. Becton has measured in at 6-foot-7, 364-pounds and simply ran the 40 in 5.10-seconds. Tadd Haslaip has extra on the bodily freak of nature.

4:45 p.m. — The perfect 40-yard sprint of the day has come from Steven Wirtel, an extended snapper from Iowa State, who clocked in at 4.72.

Thursday, Feb. 27: Quarterbacks, huge receivers and tight ends

11:00 p.m. — The primary night time of the NFL Mix is a wrap. Now we have the Winners and Losers from the quarterbacks, huge receivers and tight ends. The working backs, offensive line and particular teamers will take the sphere tomorrow, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

10:45 p.m. — Jordan Love had an unimaginable 2018 season with 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. 2019 was a special story. He had 3,402 yards passing however added solely 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Groups are hoping to get the 2018 model of Love and Daniel Jeremiah has confidence they may.

10:15 p.m. — Henry Ruggs III impressed, however goes down with an damage, Invoice Bender writes.

10:00 p.m — Me: Analytically, the purpose line fade is the worst cross play in soccer. The anticipated level worth of -0.26 per play makes it the least profitable possibility on the purpose line. It could be sensible to maneuver away from it going ahead.

The NFL:

9:40 p.m — Henry Ruggs III got here into the NFL mix with HUGE expectations. He didn’t disappoint.

9:08 p.m — What six one-hundredths of a second seems to be like.

9:08 p.m — Henry Ruggs III from Alabama runs a 4.28! The quickest of the day by a tenth of a second.

9:00 p.m — New quickest unofficial time! Darnell Mooney from Tulane with a 4.38.

8:55 p.m — Jerry Jeudy 4.46 on his first run. CeeDee Lamb 4.51. The highest two receivers on most boards.

8:50 p.m. — Second group of QB’s:

Jordan Love: 4.65u

Steven Montez: 4.58u

James Morgan: 4.89u

Shea Patterson: 4.67u

Nate Stanley: 4.65u

8:40 p.m. —The following group of athletes is working the 40 now. QB’s up first.

8:20 p.m. — NFL Community’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks extremely of Jalen Hurts.

8:05 p.m. — Not dangerous firm.

7:02 p.m. — High TE performers within the vertical bounce:

High performers within the vertical bounce amongst #NFLCombine tight ends: 1) Cole Kmet, @NDFootball, 37 inches



T-2) Stephen Sullivan, @LSUfootball, 36.5



T-2) Charlie Taumoepeau, @psuviksFB, 36.5



4) Josiah Deguara, @GoBearcatsFB, 35.5



5) Dom Wooden-Anderson, @Vol_Football, 35 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 27, 2020

6:50 p.m. — Donavon Peoples-Jones received up. The Michigan receiver can bounce.

6:35 p.m. — New quickest 40: Devin Duvernay of Texas and Antonio Gibson out of Memphis every clock in at 4.40u.

6:25 p.m. — Chase Claypool out of Notre Dame, who groups requested to work out as a good finish, simply ran a 4.45 unofficial. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 238-pounds.

6:20 p.m. — Brandon Aiyuk added to his 40 inch vertical with a 4.50 unofficial.

6:15 p.m. — Notable QB’s (unofficially) on their second run:

Hurts: 4.59

Herbert: 4.69

Eason: 4.90

Fromm: 5.04

6:05 p.m. — Quarterbacks are getting going. Jalen Hurts has one of the best unofficial time to date at 4.64. Justin Herbert goes 4.71. Jacob Eason from Washington goes 4.90 and Jake Fromm from Georgia clocks in at 5.01.

5:50 p.m. — Arizona State huge receiver Brandon Aiyuk is making a robust case to be a primary spherical decide. He was overshadowed final season by 2019 first rounder N’Keal Harry however exploded onto the scene in 2020.

5:45 p.m. —You would possibly get sore simply watching this.

5:30 p.m. — Not prospect-related however this can be a actual factor Jerry Jones mentioned.

Jerry Jones on probably re-signing former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant: “I’ve thought a lot about it in the shower.” Not dismissing it out of hand. Contemplating it. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 27, 2020

4:20 p.m — Missouri tight finish Albert Okwuegbunam is making a reputation for himself.

Amongst gamers no less than 6’5” and 250 lbs, TE Albert Okwuegbunam’s 4.49 40-yard sprint is the 2nd-fastest time on the mix since 2003, behind solely 2019 1st-Rd decide Montez Sweat (4.41). Okwuegbunam is the quickest TE on the mix since Evan Engram (4.42) in 2017.@MizzouFootball — NFL Analysis (@NFLResearch) February 27, 2020

NFL Mix schedule

The most important change to the NFL Mix schedule for 2020 comes within the begin instances for on-field exercises Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now the motion extends into and thru prime time.

NFL Community, the unique TV channel for all on-field drills on the Mix, is presenting seven straight hours of exercise protection on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the community will present all 5 hours of the final group’s (DB) drills. Host Wealthy Eisen and analyst/draft skilled Daniel Jeremiah anchor NFL Community’s Mix protection with extra commentary from Charles Davis and others.

Beneath is the entire TV schedule for on-field exercises and drills on the 2020 NFL Mix.

Time Group TV channel 4-11 p.m. ET TE, QB, WR NFL Community

Time Group TV channel 4-11 p.m. ET PK, ST, OL, RB NFL Community

Time Group TV channel 4-11 p.m. ET DL, LB NFL Community

Time Group TV channel 2-7 p.m. ET DB NFL Community

The on-field exercises proven on TV, in fact, are simply the tip of the iceberg that’s an NFL prospect’s Mix expertise. For a lot of gamers, the drills are the least related portion of the week.

A given prospect’s exercise on the Mix comes after he has gone by means of orientation, interviews, measurements, a medical examination, extra interviews, media obligations, extra medical exams, a place coach interview, psychological testing, an NFLPA assembly, extra interviews, the bench press and extra psychological testing. That is technically a job interview, in any case.

Beneath is the entire participant schedule for all 4 teams on the 2020 NFL Mix, courtesy of NFLCombine.internet.

