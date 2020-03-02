new-search-for-missing-5-year-old-dulce-maria-alavez-turns-up-empty:-police

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — An nameless tip led to a brand new seek for lacking 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez in Ohio. Dulce disappeared almost six months in the past from the Bridgeton Metropolis Park in Cumberland County.

The search in Austintown, Ohio, close to the Pennsylvania border, turned up empty.

Bridgeton police say rumors are circulating on-line that Dulce’s stays had been discovered.

They had been adamant that’s not true.

Police imagine Dulce was kidnapped by a person depicted on this sketch.

(credit score: Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Workplace)

Investigators are nonetheless searching for suggestions, however say info from uncredible sources has hindered their efforts.

*** If in case you have any info, please name police at 856-451-0033 or textual content anonymously to TIP411. ***