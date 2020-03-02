netflix-is-a-joke-fest-ticket-giveaway

‘Netflix Is A Joke Fest is the first ever LIVE Netflix Comedy Festival, April 27 – May 3. Netflix is pulling out all the stops and taking over LA with all your favorite funny people. They’re speaking standup, podcasts, desk reads, unique screenings, and extra! Get able to chortle your socks off and get off the sofa ‘cause you’re not in entrance of the TV anymore — you’re watching LIVE comedy in LA, child! HOLLYWOOD! 100+ exhibits. 20+ venues.

Watch CBS2 Morning Information weekdays throughout the promotional flight (3/3-3/6) between 4:30am – 7:00am PT to your probability to win. CBS2 will air two (2) code phrases. Enter both one of many two code phrases under for an opportunity to win tickets for the comedy present equivalent to that code phrase. Two winners will probably be awarded per day.

Prize: Eight (8) prize winners will probably be awarded. A prize winner will obtain two (2) tickets to one of many following Netflix Is A Joke Fest exhibits: Jamie Foxx on the Hollywood Palladium; David Letterman on the Fonda Theatre; Pete Davidson on the Avalon Hollywood; Martin Lawrence on the Hollywood Palladium; India All Star Present on the Avalon Hollywood; Wanda Sykes on the Greek Theatre; Dave Chappelle on the Hollywood Bowl; Chelsea Handler at The Wiltern.