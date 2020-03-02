nene-leakes-updates-fans-on-her-friendship-with-wendy-williams-after-fallout-over-exposing-private-conversation

After Wendy Williams shared her private textual content dialog on her speak present, making it appear to be her pal, NeNe Leakes, was planning on leaving the Actual Housewives of Atlanta, the 2 ladies had a fallout. That being mentioned, the RHOA celeb now reveals the place they stand.

Are Wendy and NeNe nonetheless at odds or have made peace?

NeNe stopped by Watch what Occurs Dwell with Andy Cohen when she dished on their standing.

The Bravo boss and host of the present requested what a variety of followers have been questioning ever for the reason that incident occurred again in January: ‘NeNe, are things still good between you and Wendy Williams after she announced that you were quitting the show?’

In actual fact, the query was solely learn by Andy nevertheless it truly got here from a fan of the present!

Effectively, now, they and everybody else who has been curious can know the reply as a result of she didn’t hesitate in any respect to answer.

‘Me and Wendy and Marlo [Hampton] went [out] together today we shopped and had lunch, honey,’ she advised the viewers.

She then went on to inform Andy himself that I ‘ate lunch with you then I turned around and ate lunch with them [Marlo and Wendy.]’

And if you weren’t positive she was telling the reality, NeNe truly additionally made positive to doc the outing on social media, posting an IG story yesterday.

The quick video she shared confirmed the 2 ladies trying all glam in an SUV.

They have been goofing round as effectively, proving that they’re certainly, nonetheless nice pals.

As you may keep in mind, their fallout occurred when Wendy revealed on her speak present that ‘I looked at my phone in between the commercials and NeNe texted, ‘I’m quitting [RHOA],’ at 9:08 this morning. I do know one thing about NeNe, you all will cry, be unhappy, really feel dangerous for her — she’s carrying the load of an enormous factor on her shoulders.’

The next day NeNe slammed her on social media, writing: ‘Private conversations should be left in private! What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on these kind of days.’



