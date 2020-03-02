nene-leakes-reveals-where-she-stands-with-wendy-williams-after-pal-said-she-was-quitting-‘rhoa’

Throughout her look on ‘What What Happens Live,’ NeNe Leakes revealed the standing of her friendship with daytime speak present host Wendy Williams after Wendy claimed that NeNe might be leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta.’

Followers lastly know if the whole lot is sweet between NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams. Whereas attending the March 1 taping of Watch What Occurs Dwell with Andy Cohen, the Actual Housewives Of Atlanta star, 52, revealed how shut she and Wendy are after The Wendy Williams Present host, 55, claimed in January that NeNe was prepared to go away RHOA. “NeNe, are things still good between you and Wendy Williams after she announced that you were quitting the show?” Host Andy Cohen learn from a fan. With out hesitation, NeNe was greater than prepared to handle the difficulty.

“Me and Wendy and Marlo [Hampton] went [out] together today we shopped and had lunch, honey,” NeNe shared with viewers. Moreover, NeNe shared with Andy that she, “ate lunch with you then I turned around and ate lunch with them,” referring to Marlo and Wendy. NeNe even documented her outing with Wendy on her Instagram story from March 1. Within the fast clip, NeNe and Wendy regarded so content material and glamorous at the back of an SUV as they went out on their day collectively — each sporting sun shades and goofing round as solely two good mates might!

The pair’s obvious reconciliation comes after the Jan. 21 episode of Wendy’s daytime speak present, by which Wendy revealed to visitor Jerry O’Connell, “I looked at my phone in between commercials and NeNe texted, ‘I’m quitting [RHOA],’ at 9:08 this morning.” The dialog grew fairly emotional, as Wendy additional revealed, “I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her — she’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

Naturally, the entire scenario didn’t sit effectively with NeNe. The truth TV star took to Twitter the next day, on Jan. 22, and vented that “Private conversations should be left in private! What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days.” Whereas the tweet didn’t name out Wendy particularly, the timing and obscure particulars added to as much as followers believing it was about NeNe’s shut pal and confidant.

However now, effectively over a month after the entire misunderstanding, it appears as if if there was in any respect a rift between the 2 it has simply been repaired. NeNe has been a frequent visitor on Wendy’s present for fairly a while, and the daytime host has all the time championed NeNe on RHOA. With the fact TV sequence’ reunion particular simply across the nook, followers can’t wait to see how Wendy will assist NeNe and what drama will ensue subsequent!