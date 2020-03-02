nene-leakes-praises-marlo-hampton-while-sharing-pics-from-the-latest-rhoa-episode

NeNe Leakes shared just a few pics from the newest RHOA episode, and he or she’s praising her BFF Marlo Hampton. Take a look at the images beneath.

One other follower posted this: ‘Finally!!! But I’m bored with all the time being you and Marlo,’ and one fan introduced up Andy Cohen: ‘Andy better say sorry for throwing you shade about wearing the same dress.’

Another person mentioned: ‘I haven’t watched RHOA or WWHL in a very long time… however I watched tonight… Tonight’s episode was so good… identical to outdated occasions… Nene love your religious journey…Preserve strolling in your Fact… Joyful to see an actual storyline… not simply made up catfights…. Preserve shining Queen👑’

NeNe shared extra pics with the opposite RHOA women as properly and he or she captioned her put up with the next phrases:

‘SWIPE: Tune into #RHOA TONIGHT at 8 pm only on @bravotv THEN catch me and @marlohampton on #WWHL at 10 pm with @bravoandy’ NeNe captioned her put up.

One commenter wrote: ‘NeNe Is The Queen. There Is No #RHOA Without Her! Ijs Shes Why I Started Watching! I Love To See The Sisterhood!’

A fan mentioned that ‘I guess I can start back watching… I guess I will watch WWHL… with messyboots Andy,’ and another person posted this: ‘At first I thought was Cynthia kissing nene but then I realized its Marlo.🤣 Great photos anyway. Peace is what its all about. ❤️’

Another person posted this: ‘I didn’t like how Cynthia was performing if you tried to make pals once more. Cynthia didn’t come clean with her half. Whenever you undergo one thing so dramatic as most cancers. You discover out who your actual pals are. I nonetheless such as you, Nene. Preserve making your cash and allow them to ladies go.’

Aside from this, NeNe spent her Sunday with TV present host Wendy Williams, and he or she additionally made certain to put up a video that includes the 2 of them on her social media account.

Did you watch RHOA yesterday?



