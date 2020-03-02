NeNe Leakes Has The Time Of Her Life With Wendy Williams, But People Bash The TV Host’s Wig – Check Out The Video

NeNe Leakes appears to have had a very nice weekend. She spent her Sunday with TV present host Wendy Williams, and he or she additionally made positive to put up a video that includes the 2 of them on her social media account.

You’ll be able to take a look at the video under, and also you’ll see that a few of NeNe’s followers are shading Wendy because of the wig that she’s sporting.

Somebody stated: ‘Why she (Wendy) can’t put on a few of her work wigs exterior? Trigger that one seems to be like hay,’ and one other follower agreed: ‘Wendy too rich for her wigs to keep looking like that.’

One different follower posted this: ‘They have the strangest friendship, omg minute they hate each other the next they love each other like sisters,’ whereas one other particular person stated: ‘I’m sorry I believed this was two white girls who tanned.’

One particular person joked and stated: ‘I and my friend after the brunch/day party ends 😂’ and one other follower shaded Wendy for not doing her hair: ‘So wtf?! Why is Wendy’s hair by no means carried out exterior of her present? I don’t get it.’

Another person gave the impression to be on the very same web page and stated: ‘I hate that Wendy never puts effort in her wigs when she’s seen out in public 🤦🏽‍♀️ it’s like she needs to be a goal for memes and roasts.’

Apart from this, NeNe wished to impress her followers with an outfit not too way back.

Not too long ago, she posted some new pics during which she’s sporting a Fendi piece, and lots of vogue fanatics appreciated this outfit.

Different followers, alternatively, bashed NeNe and accused her of utilizing an excessive amount of Photoshop.

‘We see each other’ NeNe captioned considered one of her posts, and some haters stated that they might not see the true NeNe because of the filters or Photoshop.



