nebraska-wr-jd-spielman-out-for-spring-to-deal-with-health-issue

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska receiver JD Spielman has gone dwelling to cope with an unspecified well being matter and doubtless will miss all of spring observe.

“Everyone’s focus right now is on JD’s well-being and providing him with the appropriate support,” coach Scott Frost stated Monday. “We anticipate JD returning to the team in time for summer conditioning.”

Spielman is from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and going into his senior yr. He led the Cornhuskers with 49 catches for 898 yards and 5 touchdowns final season. He’s the primary Nebraska participant with three 800-yard receiving seasons.

Nebraska additionally introduced kicker Barret Pickering and receiver Jaevon McQuitty are leaving soccer, and walk-on kicker Matt Waldoch has left the crew to deal with teachers. Pickering and McQuitty had been injured.

Spring observe opens March 9.