nba-report-card:-clippers,-celtics-clicking-at-right-time

Three-quarters of the best way by means of the NBA season, groups at the moment are establishing playoff rotations or contemplating tanking for the NBA Draft. Listed here are 4 playoff-bound groups, every making ready for the ultimate stretch in their very own methods.

Los Angeles Clippers (41-19, WK 19 file 4-0) – Grade A

Simply two months in the past the Clippers gave the impression to be an overhyped workforce loaded with chemistry points.

Veteran holdover Montrezl Harrell advised so after a house blowout to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan 4, resulting in hypothesis that preferential therapy to famous person newcomers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George was accountable.

Oddly, the Clippers dealing for 2 extra strangers on the commerce deadline might have cured their ills. Enter revered veterans Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson, who shall be cogs within the Clippers eight-man rotation getting into the playoffs.



















1:41



Highlights of the Denver Nuggets’ journey to the Los Angeles Clippers in Week 19 of the NBA



Morris specifically shall be key. The nine-year veteran was averaging a career-high 19.6 factors on blistering 44 per cent three-point taking pictures earlier than he was acquired from the Knicks. Now, because the Clippers’ fourth or fifth choice on offense, Morris shall be requested to play the stifling protection he’s recognized for whereas offering clutch threes.

Morris went 4-Eight from past the arc, scoring 18 in a win towards the Phoenix Suns final week, although he adopted that up with a 0-5 effort on threes towards Denver two days later.



















2:32



Try the 10 finest performs from Week 19 of the NBA season, that includes Derrick Jones Jr and Jaylen Brown



Within the meantime, Leonard and George are lastly enjoying huge minutes collectively. Every of them began and remained on the ground in each halves in the course of the Clippers present four-game successful streak that included residence wins towards the Grizzlies, Nuggets and 76ers.

After blowing out the Nuggets by 30 factors on Friday, the Clippers evened them for second place within the Western Convention – organising a salivating convention finals showdown towards their arena-mates, the Lakers.

Search for Doc Rivers to make use of the two-way line-up of Leonard, Harrell, Morris, George and super-sub Lou Williams in essential minutes of the video games going ahead. For my cash, that tandem will rival some other within the league for the remainder of this season.

The Clippers will present what they’re manufactured from this week. They face powerful highway video games towards Oklahoma Metropolis and Houston – who’re using a 10-2 streak with their very own new lineup – earlier than a “residence” matchup with the Lakers in entrance of a Staple Middle crowd that’s often decked in purple and gold.

Boston Celtics (41-18, WK 19 file 2-1) – Grade A-

The Celtics would have had an ideal week, save for a heart-breaking additional time loss towards the Rockets away on Saturday. The workforce was spectacular in its current four-game West Coast stretch, successful on the highway in Minnesota, Portland and Utah.

After a 10-1 begin to the season, Brad Stephens endured sporadic accidents to level guard Kemba Walker which sputtered the workforce. Now the Celtics have realized to play with out their star low season acquisition, who has missed their previous 5 video games with soreness in his left knee.



















2:18



Highlights of the Houston Rockets’ conflict with the Boston Celtics in Week 19 of the NBA



Walker’s absence has been a boon for the event of Jayson Tatum, who has assumed a lot of the ball-handling and decision-making on the ground. Coming off his first All-Star choice in his third season, Tatum is blossoming into one of many biggest skills within the league.

He’s typically tasked with guarding the opponent’s finest participant, shutting down Leonard within the clutch whereas draining 39 within the Celtics’ double-OT win towards the Clippers on Feb 13. Two video games later, Tatum scored 41 in a shedding effort away to the Lakers.



















2:35



Try the highest ten performs from Sunday evening within the NBA



The 6-foot-Eight small ahead resembles Leonard and LeBron James along with his ball-handling abilities, distribution and a focus to protection.

Mixed with the flexibility of a rejuvenated Gordon Hayward, the grit and scoring of Marcus Sensible, and the shocking effectiveness of German import Daniel Theis (Eight factors, 15 rebounds towards Houston) and the Celtics have a formidable rotation of their very own going into the playoffs.

Boston faces Brooklyn and Utah at residence this week, with an away journey to the lowly Cavaliers, which ought to put even higher stress on Toronto, who they’re closing in on for the second seed within the East.

Toronto Raptors (42-18, WK 19 file 0-3) – Grade C-

It has been an unimaginable common season thus far for Toronto, however final week was a low level. The Raptors misplaced three in a row for the primary time in practically three months, and so they could not have picked a worse time.

With the surging Celtics nipping at their heels, Raptors’ captain Kyle Lowry admitted the workforce had been drained going into the All-Star break. The difficulty is, it wasn’t a lot of a break for Lowry, Pascal Siakam and coach Nick Nurse — all of whom had been thrust into league responsibility fairly than taking psychological and bodily breaks away from the sport.



















1:48



Highlights of the Toronto Raptors’ go to to the Denver Nuggets in Week 19 of the NBA



The Raptors have misplaced 4 of their final six, together with poor showings away at Brooklyn, at residence to Charlotte, and — worst of all — a house drubbing by the hands of potential playoff opponents Milwaukee final week.

Perhaps after successful 17 of 18 they had been due for a lapse, however the continued absence of middle Marc Gasol seems to be impacting the Raptors. Starters Serge Ibaka and Fred Van Vleet – each of whom have been stellar this season — had been additionally out with accidents the earlier two video games.

The excellent news is the wonderful play of London-born OG Anunoby, who had a career-high 32 factors and 7 rebounds in a loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.



















1:23



Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets’ journey to the Toronto Raptors in Week 19 of the NBA



Siakam has been a marvel in his fourth season, however has endured some chilly taking pictures nights of late, going 2-12 on three-pointers the previous two video games. At 6-foot-9 with glorious footwork, Siakam can be smart to show his focus again to the low put up strikes that made him such a risk en path to the NBA title final season.

The return of Ibaka – averaging a career-high 15.9 factors in his 11th season — Van Vleet, and finally Gasol, ought to enhance the Raptors. They may use some extra our bodies of their upcoming West Coast swing, dealing with Phoenix, Golden State and Sacramento on the highway subsequent week.

Brooklyn Nets (26-33, WK 19 file 0-4) – Grade D

The Nets are hanging on to the eighth seed within the Japanese Convention, however do they even wish to be within the playoffs?

After disruptively getting into and exiting the Nets’ line-up for the primary half of the season, Kyrie Irving was lastly dominated out for good on February 20. Irving can have shoulder surgical procedure and undergo one other rehabilitation earlier than returning to the ground with Kevin Durant subsequent season.



















1:16



Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets’ journey to the Atlanta Hawks in Week 19 of the NBA



In his 9 NBA seasons, Irving has suited up for greater than 70 video games simply thrice. He performed 75 video games going into the 2015 playoffs with Cleveland, then broke down within the finals with a fractured left kneecap.

Nets administration have to be questioning the way to plan for subsequent season, however it could be smart for them to retain Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris as a dependable backcourt trio in Irving’s absence.

Coinciding with the Nets current droop — they’ve dropped 5 of six — are decreased minutes for middle Jarett Allen, who began the yr strongly however is ending on a whimper. Backup DeAndre Jordan is a shell of himself at this stage of his profession, however he has been most well-liked of late by coach Kenny Atkinson.

Picture:

The Nets future rests within the fingers – and well being – of Kevin Durant (middle)



Combining a wholesome Kevin Durant with a workforce that may sneak in for the eighth spot, and the Nets might be a risk to topple Milwaukee subsequent season within the East.

The Nets have misplaced 5 of six video games, and face a tricky highway journey to Boston subsequent week earlier than residence video games towards Memphis and San Antonio. They sit simply 4 video games forward of the Wizards within the eighth spot, and it’s not inconceivable that they wind up within the lottery draft after this season.

Their core would miss out on a probable sweep towards Milwaukee, however would that be such a foul factor? Nobody in Brooklyn is admittedly occupied with this season.

Need to watch much more of the NBA however do not have Sky Sports activities? Get the Sky Sports activities Motion and Enviornment pack, click on right here.