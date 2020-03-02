national-museum-of-american-jewish-history-in-philadelphia-filing-for-chapter-11-bankruptcy-protection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Nationwide Museum of American Jewish Historical past is submitting for Chapter 11 chapter safety. Court docket papers say the museum needs to restructure some $30 million in bond debt.
The Smithsonian-affiliated museum lowered working bills by eliminating some paid positions and making different expense reductions in 2017.
The museum opened its new house at fifth and Market Streets in Previous Metropolis in 2010.
