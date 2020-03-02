nadolo-agrees-to-join-leicester-for-20/21-season

Fiji star Nemani Nadolo has agreed to hitch Leicester for the 2020-21 season

Nadolo has made 29 Take a look at appearances as a wing and centre and at 6’5″ and 20 stones is a strong finisher who additionally kicks targets.

He’ll arrive at Welford Street as soon as Montpellier’s Prime 14 season is accomplished in June having beforehand performed for the Crusaders, Inexperienced Rockets and Exeter.

“I am unable to wait to roll my sleeves up and rip in,” Nadolo mentioned.

“It is a fantastic alternative for me and my household to come back arrange store in your city.

“Hopefully I earn the respect of the followers by doing my speaking on the sphere.”

Nadolo shall be becoming a member of a membership that may proceed to be captained by Tom Youngs after the previous England hooker signed a brand new contract with the Gallagher Premiership strugglers.

Youngs mentioned: “All the gamers, coaches, employees and followers have a duty to get us again to the place we need to be and I’m proud to be part of that.”