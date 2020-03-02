Mount Laurel Fire Sends One Person To Hospital: Officials

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — Hearth officers say one individual was injured in a two-alarm fireplace in Mount Laurel on Sunday evening. Firefighters had been known as to reviews of a blaze round 7:30 p.m. at a house on the 600 block of Cornwallis Drive.

Officers say one individual was taken to the hospital in an unknown situation affected by burns.

Firefighters positioned the blaze underneath management simply after Eight p.m.

The reason for the hearth stays underneath investigation.

