more-scottish-prem-games-live-on-sky

Rangers’ journey to St Mirren and Celtic’s conflict with Hibs might be broadcast dwell on Sky Sports activities

Sky Sports activities has added two extra Scottish Premiership video games to its dwell schedule in March and April as Celtic’s newest title cost continues.

Celtic have stormed right into a 12-point lead on the high of the desk, although Steven Gerrard’s Rangers do have a recreation in hand and might be hoping to maintain the strain on Neil Lennon’s facet for so long as potential on the enterprise finish of the season.

The champions, in search of a ninth successive league title, will play Hibernian in entrance of the Sky Sports activities cameras on Sunday April 5 (kick-off noon).

Celtic – in contrast to Rangers – are out of the Europa League however heading in direction of one other Scottish Premiership title

Rangers’ journey to St Mirren a fortnight earlier on Sunday March 22 (kick-off noon) has additionally been picked for dwell broadcast.

Earlier than these video games, the Glasgow rivals will go head-to-head dwell on Sky Sports activities in an Previous Agency conflict at Ibrox on Sunday March 15 (kick-off noon).

Solar eight March: Ross County vs Rangers (12pm)

Solar 15 March: Rangers vs Celtic (12pm)

Solar March 22: St Mirren vs Rangers (12pm)

Solar April 5: Hibernian vs Celtic (12pm)

Neil Lennon says Celtic stay targeted regardless of opening up a 12-point lead on the high of the Scottish Premiership desk and can take issues one recreation at a time

