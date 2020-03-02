monsignor-william-lynn-back-in-court,-prepping-for-retrial-for-allegedly-covering-up-clergy-sex-abuse-reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monsignor William Lynn was again earlier than a Philadelphia decide on Monday. The previous archdiocesan official is prepping for his retrial in two weeks.

Lynn and legal professionals gained’t remark due to a gag order.

Prosecutors are arguing pretrial motions to get sure proof admitted, together with grand jury testimony and testimony from his first trial.

Lynn was the primary highest rating church official convicted of protecting up experiences of clergy intercourse abuse.

An appellate courtroom overturned the conviction, ruling the jury could have been prejudiced.

Lynn spent virtually three years in jail on a three- to six-year sentence.