monday-is-the-deadline-to-remove-fish-houses-from-majority-of-minnesota’s-lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday is the deadline to take away fish homes from a majority of Minnesota’s lakes.

They must be taken off the ice by midnight within the southern two-thirds of the state.

March 16 is the deadline for lakes up north, nevertheless there are totally different removing dates for lakes on the Canadian border.

The Minnesota Division Pure Assets says anglers ought to you’ll want to clear up any trash, noting that litterers could also be topic to citations.