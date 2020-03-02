mlb-all-star-john-olerud-showered-with-support-after-daughter-dies-at-19





The 2-time All-Star and World Sequence champion is mourning the loss of life of his daughter Jordan, who had been battling a uncommon chromosome illness since beginning.

Retired skilled baseball participant John Olerud is grieving the loss of life of his daughter Jordan. The previous Toronto Blue Jays participant’s daughter died at 19 years previous after battling a uncommon chromosome illness since beginning.

Jordan’s loss of life was confirmed on Sunday, March 1 by Jay Horwitz, vp of alumni public relations for the New York Mets, the group which John performed for from 1997-1999. “So unhappy to listen to in regards to the passing of Jordan Olerud. To honor John, Kelly and Jordan you’ll be able to contribute at JordanFund.org. Providers for Jordan will probably be this Saturday,” Jay tweeted.

He additionally posted a press release which learn, “Please preserve John and Kelly Olerud in your ideas. The Oleruds’ 19-year-old daughter, Jordan, handed away. She was born with a uncommon chromosome illness. John and Kelly have devoted their lives to working with kids with particular wants.”

Jay Horwitz sends condolences to John Olerud over the loss of life of his daughter.

Toronto Blue Jays additionally posted on its official Twitter web page, “Our hearts exit to John and Kelly Olerud on the passing of their daughter Jordan. They’re in our ideas at this troublesome time. If you want to make a donation, please go to http://JordanFund.org .”

New York Yankees added, “The New York Yankees ship their deepest condolences to John Olerud and his household following the passing of his daughter Jordan,” whereas Mets Rewind posted, “Unhappy information to report: Jordan Olerud, daughter of @Mets 1B John Olerud, handed away right now. She was 19. You possibly can help the Olerud household right here: http://www.jordanfund.org .”

Condolences have additionally poured in from MLB followers. “Omg. That is so horrible. Mets household praying for Olerud household.bim so sorry,” one wrote. One other expressed sympathy as saying, “the power one should should be the guardian of a child who has particular wants, I can not think about.”

“Ideas and prayers with their household and pals,” learn one other tweet. “Coronary heart goes out to John Olerud and his spouse. You possibly can donate to help youngsters with particular wants right here: https://jordanfund.org,” another person wrote, whereas one different added, “Heartfelt condolences to former #BlueJays John Olerud and his household.”

Jordan was born in August 2000 with a novel chromosome syndrome referred to as tri-some 2p, 5p-, which suggests she had an additional second chromosome and was lacking a part of her fifth chromosome. In 2003, John and his spouse based The Jordan Fund to help household and particular wants kids, offering grants to those that cannot cowl medical prices associated to kids recognized with the uncommon illness or associated illnesses.

The 51-year-old as soon as praised his daughter’s spirit. “I am consistently amazed at her disposition,” he advised the Boston Globe in 2005 earlier than his retirement. “She’s uncomfortable, she’s having a tough time… however but, she’s bought a smile for you. I am actually blessed to have a baby like her.”

John and his spouse even have a son collectively.