minneapolis-police-officer-cleared-in-shooting-death-of-mario-benjamin-last-august

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County Lawyer Mike Freeman says he won’t prosecute a Minneapolis police officer for the deadly taking pictures of Mario Benjamin final August.

The announcement comes after an intensive investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Felony Apprehension. Freeman says, “the evidence presented to our office does not support filing charges against officer Jason Wolff.”

On August 2, Minneapolis cops have been alerted that ShotSpotter expertise detected a gunshot close to the intersection of 25th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue.

On scene they discovered a lady mendacity in the course of the road.

Regulation enforcement says Mario Benjamin was hovering over her immobile physique. Investigators later realized that the lady was his former romantic companion and the mom of his two youngsters. All 4 of her youngsters have been on the scene when the taking pictures occurred.

Police say the lady was planning to relocate to North Dakota together with her 4 youngsters. A struggle erupted between her and Benjamin on that Friday, and he fired a gun at her twice, putting her within the higher proper chest as soon as.

The gunshot precipitated a spinal twine harm that temporally paralyzed her from the waist down.

When police had first arrived on scene they initially thought that Benjamin was helping the lady.

Benjamin quickly stood up whereas they attended to her, “and they realized a tan pistol was in his right hand — concluding that he had shot the woman.”

Officers then informed him to drop the gun, however their instructions have been ignored. Wolff fired six photographs at Benjamin, putting him at the least 5 instances, a launch says.

Toxicology check outcomes later revealed that Benjamin had amphetamine, methamphetamine, naproxen and THC in his system on the time of the taking pictures.

