mikaela-spielberg’s-mugshot:-see-1st-pic-of-steven’s-daughter-after-domestic-assault-arrest

Mikaela Spielberg’s mugshot has been launched after the grownup movie actress, 24, was arrested for home assault after an argument along with her fiancé.

Steven Spielberg‘s 24-year-old daughter, Mikaela Spielberg was arrested for misdemeanor home assault inflicting bodily hurt in Nashville, Tennessee on February 29. The grownup movie actress was held in jail in a single day and launched on a $1000 bond after allegedly getting right into a battle along with her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, 50, in accordance with a courtroom affidavit from Davidson County Court docket obtained by HollywoodLife. The couple instructed police that they’d been consuming at an area bar earlier than returning dwelling round 4:00am. They then each admitted that they bought into an argument that allegedly turned violent.

“When they returned from the bar, they began to argue with each other,” the courtroom doc reads. “It escalated when the victim made a rude comment about [Mikaela]. The victim stated that Mikaela overreacted to this and turned violent toward him. He stated that she started to throw objects at him. One of the objects struck him in his hand causing clear and observable injury.” The doc goes on to say that the observable damage was “dried blood, a swollen wrist, and marks consistent with impact.”

The affidavit states that Chuck didn’t press expenses towards Mikaela, however that “officers are prosecuting on the victim’s behalf.” She is because of seem earlier than a decide in courtroom on March 9.

Mikaela’s arrest comes two weeks after she gave a stunning interview to The Solar about her grownup movie profession. Mikaela has been producing her personal solo grownup movies, and mentioned that she want to ultimately turn into an unique dancer in Nashville as soon as she obtains her intercourse employee’s license.