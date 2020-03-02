michigan-state-police-looking-for-whoever-shot-dog-in-neck

Wayland, MI (WNEM) — Michigan State Police are searching for whoever shot a canine within the neck.

Troopers in Wayland stated that on Feb. 26 troopers received a name a few combined breed, medium sized canine that was discovered with a gunshot wound.

Officers at the moment are asking for assist discovering the canine’s house owner, and anybody who may need info on who shot it.

The animal was taken to Dorr Veterinary Clinic for remedy, and if it absolutely recovers and no homeowners could be discovered, it will likely be turned over to the Allegan County Animal Shelter and put up for adoption.

You probably have any info, name the Wayland State Police Put up at 269-792-2213.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable Information Community, Inc., a WarnerMedia Firm. All rights reserved.