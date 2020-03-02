michael-jackson’s-son-blanket-”bigi”-jackson-buys-$2-million-home:-go-inside

Blanket Jackson is flying the coop.

The youngest son of Michael Jackson has purchased his own residence within the A-list neighborhood of Calabasas, Calif. He is now the proprietor of a jaw-dropping 6,382 sq. ft. house full with six bedrooms and 7 and a half baths.

Whereas it is a massive transfer for the 18-year-old, his new starter-home is only a hop, skip and a bounce away from grandmother Katherine Jackson‘s palatial residence, which is positioned within the neighboring group of the Estates on the Oaks. Following his father’s loss of life, Blanket aka, Bigi, lived there with Katherine and his siblings, who’ve additionally moved out lately.

Blanket could have a ton of house in his new mansion, to not point out a killer yard. There is a pool, spa, outside kitchen and lined patio, good for Jackson household gatherings.