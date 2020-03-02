michael-jackson’s-son-blanket-”bigi”-jackson-buys-$2-million-home:-go-inside

Blanket Jackson is flying the coop.
The youngest son of Michael Jackson has purchased his own residence within the A-list neighborhood of Calabasas, Calif. He is now the proprietor of a jaw-dropping 6,382 sq. ft. house full with six bedrooms and 7 and a half baths.
Whereas it is a massive transfer for the 18-year-old, his new starter-home is only a hop, skip and a bounce away from grandmother Katherine Jackson‘s palatial residence, which is positioned within the neighboring group of the Estates on the Oaks. Following his father’s loss of life, Blanket aka, Bigi, lived there with Katherine and his siblings, who’ve additionally moved out lately.
Blanket could have a ton of house in his new mansion, to not point out a killer yard. There is a pool, spa, outside kitchen and lined patio, good for Jackson household gatherings.
To see his new digs, take a look at the gallery beneath!
redfin.com
House Theater
Bigi will little doubt be spending loads of time on this leisure room, particularly as he continues to overview movies for his YouTube channel Movie Household.
redfin.com
Grasp Suite
Jackson Jr.’s new bed room encompasses a hearth, walk-in closet and grand rest room match for a Prince. Plus, there is a fitness center space positioned simply off the suite for when he desires to get in a little bit of sweat.
redfin.com
State of the Artwork
Bigi will be capable to cook dinner the best meals on this kitchen, which comes fully-equipped with stainless-steel home equipment.
redfin.com
Man Cave
This newly renovated residence options quite a few built-ins and three fireplaces.
redfin.com
Coronary heart of the House
With loads of counter-top house, a walk-in pantry and extra facilities, Prince’s new house is assured to be the brand new hangout spot for the Jackson household.
redfin.com
Grand Entrance
Upon getting into the house, visitors are met with a glass and wrought iron door, earlier than getting into right into a lobby lit with a crystal chandelier.
