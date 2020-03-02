members-of-upper-darby-fire-department-read-to-children-to-celebrate-dr.-seuss-day

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Monday is Dr. Seuss Day. Some firefighters paid a go to to an Higher Darby elementary faculty to mark the event.

It’s formally Dr. Seuss Day at Highland Park Elementary in Higher Darby. Members of the Higher Darby Fireplace Division took day trip of their day to learn to first-grade college students celebrating Learn Throughout America.

“The book I’m reading is ‘There’s A Wocket In My Pocket!’” firefighter Jim Maxwell stated. “It’s extra special for me today because one of the classrooms I’m reading in is a teacher I actually had when I was in first grade many, many years ago.”

The go to may be very private for Maxwell. Not solely did he attend this elementary faculty however so did his daughter.

“I was Jimmy’s first-grade teacher back in 1986,” Maureen Cleale stated.

Coming again to the place that helped him be taught and develop is particular for each the trainer and the previous scholar.

“It’s an honor, No. 1, that he’s here to give back to the community, and that he chose to come to my class — the first classroom of the day — to read his favorite story,” Cleale stated.

One after the other, these firefighters took day trip of their day to learn to college students, who quietly and attentively sat listening.

Group leaders impressed the subsequent technology of leaders one Dr. Seuss rhyme at a time.

“Dr. Seuss is one of my favorite books. I love all the rhyming,” scholar Colleen Cowan stated.

Dr. Seuss Day is a vacation that’s held yearly. The fireplace division and law enforcement officials have been serving to with this week-long celebration at colleges in Higher Darby since 1998.