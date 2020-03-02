megan-thee-stallion’s-bestie-kelsey-nicole-goes-off-on-a-man-claiming-her-record-label-finances-her-lifestyle-and-career

Whew! Megan Thee Stallion’s camp is clearly stuffed with experience or dies! As we beforehand reported, Meg just lately revealed that she is having some bother along with her document label, and her mates usually are not right here for anyone’s criticisms of the profession she’s constructed!

After Megan aired some soiled laundry in regards to the people over on the 1501 File Label, the label’s Instagram account posted a photograph of the CEO with the caption: “At a time when loyalty is at an all time low it’s nice to be link with [@jprincerespect] who is steady teaching me how to move in this cutthroat industry. And I know that terrifies some especially the ones who double cross me. #paybacksab*tch #1501 #mobties”

Its unclear whether or not or not the label was throwing pictures at Meg for saying what she mentioned, however people within the remark part certain appear to suppose so! One Instagram consumer had an enormous opinion, claiming 150 made Megan, invested massive quantities of cash in her, and financed her profession.

Nicely, Megan’s bestie Kelsey Nicole was not right here for it, and he or she shut this man down in each method attainable. She makes it clear that Megan has invested her personal cash into her profession for years, and even defends the purpose that she is uneducated as a result of she didn’t perceive each clause in her contract.

“Last but not least, when Megan got with 1501 they didn’t have to do any artist development. Truth be told, she developed 1501. It was a hand in hand situation, which the hand your supporting unfortunately lacked on supporting their own entirely.”

