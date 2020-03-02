megan-thee-stallion-tells-fans-her-record-label-doesn’t-want-her-to-release-new-music

Megan Thee Stallion has one thing to inform her followers about placing out some new music. She highlighted the truth that she’s an impartial artist however but one of many two labels that she’s working with is making an attempt to cease her from releasing new music.

Take a look at the video that Megan shared on her social media account beneath.

Folks made positive to criticize the rapper for not studying her contract earlier than signing it.

Somebody mentioned: ‘She said she didn’t learn her contract earlier than signing. Lawd…’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Jay-Z will get you out that contract girl don’t fear 😂💪🏾’

One commenter wrote: ‘They see that money and nothing else🙄 before signing that contract.🤷🏾‍♀️’

One other follower posted this: ‘Idk why yall keep signing to labels and yall should know from others experiences who have come out and said the same thing.’

One different follower additionally introduced up Jay Z and mentioned that ‘Jay z helped her get out of her management deal, he’s gonna assist her once more.’

One other fan mentioned: ‘Always read before signing anything! You could be signing your life away.’

One other fan had an uplifting message for her: ‘The secret to life is that you have all the power. If you can change your mind, you can change your life. You don’t want any sum of money, connections, or schooling. You simply should be answerable for your thoughts. All you’re actually doing is programming your thoughts. That is the key, so many individuals overlook in life. The important thing to success is overcoming your self-limiting beliefs and aligning your self with the power you need in life. You could be, do, and have something.🤙’

Not too way back, Megan gushed over Jordyn Woods after the latter posted some fairly racy pics.

Megan despatched some love emojis after seeing the photographs.



Put up Views:

2





