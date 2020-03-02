megan-thee-stallion-reveals-that-her-record-label-does-not-want-her-to-put-out-new-music

Whew! Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Stay with numerous vitality over the weekend, and surprisingly sufficient, she stated we would not have the ability to see any new music from her.

In accordance Meg, her report label, 1501 Document Label, is allegedly not permitting her to launch any new music below a contract that she signed nearly 4 years in the past. Whereas Meg admits that she didn’t utterly perceive what was in her contract, she says she has tried to re-negotiate the contract however the label isn’t permitting it.

“1501 don’t want me to put out no music, and I’ve been seeing a lot of sh*t on the internet, and it’s real crazy because all I did was ask to re-negotiate my contract and it became a big thing,” she stated. “When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract, I was young, I was about 20.”

She additionally clarifies that she is a part of an unbiased label for a cause–she needs to have the pliability to do as she pleases. “They’re following the Megan Thee Stallion” prepare, she says.

Now, Megan Thee Stallion is being managed by Roc Nation, and he or she says her managers and attorneys made he conscious of issues she didn’t know have been talked about within the contract.

“I wasn’t upset because I’m thinking we’re family, so I asked to re-negotiate my contract,” she stated.



“As soon as I said I wanted to re-negotiate, everything went left, so now they’re telling a b*tch she can’t drop no music. It’s really a greedy game.”

“At the end of the day when you know you’re doing right and you really pray, and you know you didn’t do anything wrong, can’t nobody touch you,” she stated. “It be your own people. I just wanna drop my music man, Free Megan Thee Stallion.”

What are your ideas, Roomies? Tell us within the feedback!