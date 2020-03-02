megan-thee-stallion-accuses-her-label-of-holding-her-new-album-hostage

Instagram

The ‘Scorching Woman Summer time’ star slams her report label 1501 for not permitting her to place out any new music as a result of they’re mad at her for asking to renegotiate her contract.

Mar 2, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Megan Thee Stallion is feuding together with her report label 1501. The “Scorching Woman Summer time” hitmaker revealed her battle with the label as she addressed her new album delay in a brand new video. She claimed she’s not allowed to place out any new music.

Based on her, issues went left after she requested to renegotiate her contract. “It is actual loopy as a result of all I did was asking to renegotiate my contract,” she mentioned. “After which it grew to become a giant outdated factor. Once I signed, I did not actually know what was in my contract. I used to be younger, I believe I used to be, like, 20.”

She solely found points together with her contract after she was signed with Roc Nation and received “actual administration” and “actual attorneys.” She mentioned, “I wasn’t upset [with 1501], as a result of I used to be considering, ‘all people cool, all of us household, it is cool, …let me simply ask [them] to renegotiate my contract.’ ”

“So now they telling a b***h that she will’t drop no music. It is actually only a grasping recreation,” she continued. “I wasn’t attempting to go away the label, I wasn’t attempting to present no person cash that they really feel like they entitled to, I simply wished to renegotiate some s**t. I am not a grasping particular person. I am not an individual that likes confrontation…I work with all people. I am good. I am actually household oriented.”

She slammed her label, “You mad as a result of I do not need to bow down, roll over like a bit of b***h.”

She then gave recommendation to new artists, “Please, it may appear good, it would sound good, however you positively received to learn [your contract].” She added, “Learn all that s**t. Do not signal that with out no lawyer…and get your personal lawyer, with their very own opinion.”

1501 hasn’t responded to Megan claims, however the label boss Carl Crawford mentioned again in December that the feminine rapper did not deliver him any cash. “Meg hasn’t introduced me nothing I received my very own cash,” he wrote on Instagram.

Megan mentioned it is “a complete lie.” Her assistant agreed, claiming Carl was salty as a result of Megan joined Jay-Z‘s administration. “She nonetheless signed to him [Carl] how he not consuming? Everybody consuming,” the assistant defined. “I swear ever for the reason that Roc nation administration deal Mfs turned shade when the entire time all she did was improve her profession .. what’s flawed with rising??”