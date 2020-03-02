mdh,-gov.-walz-address-coronavirus-preps:-state-has-capacity-to-test-hundreds-per-day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz together with Minnesota well being officers addressed coronavirus preparations within the state Monday.

At a morning information convention, Walz says it’s occasions for residents to arrange, however not panic. The virus is anticipated to make its strategy to Minnesota, however state officers say preparations are in place.

In line with the Minnesota Division of Well being (MDH), the state now has the power to check a whole lot per day for coronavirus. The MDH says the robust half is deciding who to check within the coming days and weeks.

“The CDC continues to be a really importance source for us in guidance on who to test, what particular clinical symptoms really justify a test at this point, because we have to be a little careful about making sure that those tests are used on the cases that have the most probability of detecting this,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm stated.

As of Monday, the state can begin testing about 400 individuals per day for coronavirus.

Federal help can also be prone to come and emergency plans are in place.

With spring break on the horizon for a lot of, Malcolm says there’s no cause to vary home journey plans for now.