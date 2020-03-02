matt-fraser-warns-his-family-to-not-ruin-his-“disney-on-steroids”-proposal

Matt Fraser needs his proposal to be like “Disney on steroids.”
On this clip from tonight’s all-new Meet the Frasers, the psychic medium reveals his elaborate proposal plan to his and girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis‘ family members. In an effort to maintain the proposal a secret, Matt conducts a gathering with the households whereas Alexa receives a therapeutic massage.
“That is the right plan. I imply, Alexa’s gonna be in her room having each a part of her physique touched and she or he’s gonna be pondering that I am doing the identical,” the Meet the Frasers main man notes in a confessional. “However actually, I am out throughout the resort, ensuring that I’ve what I want set as much as pop the query.”
As Alexa is unaware that their households are in Florida for the proposal, the group is pressured to stealthily stroll by means of the resort. Unsurprisingly, some are higher at staying quiet than others.
“Shush! Shut up,” Maria Fraser whisper shouts at her mom Angela Fraser.
Fortunately, the Meet the Frasers gang makes it to the proposal spot undetected. Since Matt solely has “like a couple of minutes” to talk, he rattles off his expectations for the proposal.
“Alright, that is the place it is gonna occur, proper right here. What I am pondering is that we convey rose petals all the way in which down,” Matt expresses. “I would like this place to appear to be Disney on steroids.”
Moreover, Matt calls for a loveseat and twinkling lights be added to the scenic spot.
“We are able to make it moonlight beneath the celebrities,” a concierge assures Matt and the gang.
In accordance with Matt, as he is proposing to Alexa, the households can be ready in a close-by suite as a further shock.
“Hear, all you mo-mos right here, you may’t screw this up now,” Matt calls for.
Whereas the households promise Matt they will not spoil the shock, the cloudy climate overhead could also be an unexpected difficulty.
Will Matt have the ability to pull of this excellent proposal? For that reply, you should definitely catch tonight’s all-new episode!
Watch a model new episode of Meet the Frasers Monday at 11 p.m., solely on E!
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our US version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Canadian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our UK version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Australian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Asia version?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Model anschauen?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our German version?
E! est partout
Une model adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public worldwide. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is offered personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our French version?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?