matt-fraser-warns-his-family-to-not-ruin-his-“disney-on-steroids”-proposal

Matt Fraser needs his proposal to be like “Disney on steroids.”

On this clip from tonight’s all-new Meet the Frasers, the psychic medium reveals his elaborate proposal plan to his and girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis‘ family members. In an effort to maintain the proposal a secret, Matt conducts a gathering with the households whereas Alexa receives a therapeutic massage.

“That is the right plan. I imply, Alexa’s gonna be in her room having each a part of her physique touched and she or he’s gonna be pondering that I am doing the identical,” the Meet the Frasers main man notes in a confessional. “However actually, I am out throughout the resort, ensuring that I’ve what I want set as much as pop the query.”

As Alexa is unaware that their households are in Florida for the proposal, the group is pressured to stealthily stroll by means of the resort. Unsurprisingly, some are higher at staying quiet than others.

“Shush! Shut up,” Maria Fraser whisper shouts at her mom Angela Fraser.

Fortunately, the Meet the Frasers gang makes it to the proposal spot undetected. Since Matt solely has “like a couple of minutes” to talk, he rattles off his expectations for the proposal.