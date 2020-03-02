mark-wahlberg-gives-a-hilarious-update-on-his-“feud”-with-dr.-oz

Do not mess with Mark Wahlberg.

On Monday, the actor provided an replace on his ongoing health feud with Dr. Oz throughout his go to to TODAY. Sitting down with information anchor Harry Smith, Wahlberg revealed that their breakfast debate made its strategy to the fitness center for a particular episode of The Dr. OzShow airing March 4, the place the Spenser Confidential star challenges the tv physician to affix him throughout one in all his exercises.

“I do not suppose he knew what he was getting himself into, however he was a trooper,” Wahlberg stated of their sweat sesh, including, “I squashed him like a grape. That poor factor, he did not know what would occur.”

Wahlberg gave E! Information a bit of style of how their day on the fitness center went whereas, saying, “It was good. It was not so good for him. However, you understand what? He caught it out. He dealt with it like a person. I do not suppose he was actually ready for what we have been doing. He did not notice how intense it was gonna be.”