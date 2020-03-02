marie-osmond-reveals-she’s-not-leaving-any-money-to-her-children,-calls-it-a-‘disservice’-to-hand-them-a-fortune

Marie Osmond has been working in present enterprise since she was a baby, and has constructed some critical wealth after almost six a long time within the trade. Nonetheless, the entertainer just lately revealed that she won’t be leaving her youngsters any cash in her will as a result of it might be a “disservice” to them.

“I’m not leaving any money to my children. Congratulations, kids,” stated the 60-year-old throughout a latest episode of The Discuss. “I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that’s the ability to work.”

Osmond went on to say that you simply see quite a lot of wealthy households the place the youngsters don’t know what to do, so that they find yourself moving into quite a lot of bother. As an alternative, she desires her youngsters to be happy with what they earn, so Osmond is donating her cash to charity.

Osmond shares son Stephen, 36 together with her husband, Stephen Craig. Osmond and Craig married in 1982, however divorced in 1985. Nonetheless, they remarried in a personal ceremony in 2011.

She can also be the mom of Michael, Jessica, 32, Matthew, 31, Rachel, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, and Abigail, 17, who she shares with ex Brian Blosil. Osmond and Blosil cut up in 2007 after greater than 20 years of marriage, and their son Michael dedicated suicide in 2010 when he was simply 18 years previous.

Osmond gave the eulogy for her son earlier than going again to work only a week later. On the time, Osmond stated that it was a very laborious, calculated determination. Osmond defined that she was distinctive. And, as a feminine within the leisure enterprise who has been working constantly for 48 years, her stage was her protected place.

Osmond stated that going again to work so quickly after son’s dying didn’t scare her prefer it scares some individuals. She knew that if she didn’t get again on stage rapidly, she would possibly by no means return.

Marie Osmond stated in 2019 that she was shamed for her determination to return to work after Michael’s dying. She opened up on The Discuss, and stated that folks had been “cruel” as a result of she selected to indicate her youngsters that they needed to maintain dwelling.

The Discuss airs weekdays on CBS.



