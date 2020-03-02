march-madness-2020:-the-11-most-important-bubble-games-this-week

Choice Sunday is quickly approaching, and although the video games of the subsequent two weeks don’t technically carry any extra weight with the Choice Committee than some other video games on the schedule, there may be definitely extra strain on groups attempting to play their means into the NCAA Match area.

Don’t choke, y’know?

With that in thoughts, listed here are the video games this week that matter most to the bubble dialog. We’ll spotlight 11 of them, then listing the others by day of the week (be happy to learn my Subject of 68 projections as a primer under). Mark your calendars:

Dayton at Rhode Island

Bubble particulars: Rhode Island (20-8) is an 11-seed within the present Subject of 68. Dayton’s aiming for a No. 1 seed, however that’s not related right here.

Recreation particulars: Wednesday, 9 p.m. (CBS Sports activities Community)

Rhode Island’s at-large resume was by no means strong, constructed totally on the shiny total file — 18-5 at one level — and first rate wins towards Windfall, Alabama and VCU (twice). However the Rams have misplaced two of three — to Davidson and Saint Louis — and abruptly this one alternative to knock off a large looms giant. Dayton is ranked No. Three within the nation, and the Rams get to play them on their house courtroom. Alternatives don’t get any extra golden.

UCLA at USC

Bubble particulars: USC (21-9) is a No. 10 seed within the present Subject of 68. UCLA (18-11) is a No. 12 seed.

Recreation particulars: Saturday, 3:15 p.m. (CBS)

This one kinda got here out of nowhere, didn’t it? The Los Angeles faculties had a terrific week; each swept the Arizona faculties, each of that are within the Subject of 68, yet one more solidly (Arizona) than the opposite. USC wanted it as a result of 5 of its earlier seven video games had been losses. UCLA wanted it as a result of, at 8-9 at one level within the season, the Bruins have to win just about each sport, and have performed an excellent job doing that. If UCLA wins and claims (not less than) a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title, it’s onerous to think about the committee leaving the Bruins out.

Texas at Oklahoma

Bubble particulars: Oklahoma (18-11) is a No. 9 seed within the present Subject of 68. Texas (18-11) is First 4.

Recreation particulars: Tuesday, 9 p.m. (ESPN 2)

After an enormous week, Oklahoma most likely simply must keep away from ending the season with three consecutive losses — final two common season, Large 12 event opener — to really feel OK on Choice Sunday. After shedding 4 in a row, Texas has received 4 in a row, beating the identical two groups Oklahoma beat final week (West Virginia and Texas Tech) and has rushed again into the at-large convo.

N.C. State at Duke

Bubble particulars: N.C. State (18-11) is among the many first 4 out within the present Subject of 68. Duke’s solidly in, in fact.

Recreation particulars: Monday, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Cease me in the event you’ve heard this one earlier than (like, each single 12 months for the previous decade or so): The Wolfpack have a sophisticated event resume. State has good wins and unhealthy losses, and a workforce with that mixture wants a separator. Sweeping Duke could be a separator. The Wolfpack beat Duke by 22 factors in Raleigh, nevertheless it’s a unique world in Durham. It’s a golden alternative, however how many individuals actually suppose State leaves Cameron with a W?

Purdue at Iowa

Bubble particulars: Purdue (15-14) is subsequent 4 out within the present Subject of 68. Iowa’s at-large bid is secure.

Recreation particulars: Tuesday, 9 p.m. (Large Ten Community)

The metrics — effectively, most of them — nonetheless love Purdue regardless of its 15-14 file, so this appears like a time for the Boilermakers to strike. When these two groups performed in West Lafayette in early February, Purdue trounced Iowa, 104-68 (daaaaaamn). Ending off a season sweep of Iowa, a workforce solidly within the area, could be a pleasant feather within the resume cap. It’s not a win-and-in factor, although.

Xavier at Windfall

Bubble particulars: Windfall (17-12) is a No. 11 seed within the present Subject of 68. Xavier (19-10) is a No. 9 seed.

Recreation particulars: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Windfall has been on one heck of a run, however ugly losses early within the season imply each win — particularly towards doubtless at-large groups — is big. The Friars want this one; it’s not that it could be a nasty loss, however it could be a badly missed alternative. Xaviers needs to be nice, barring two losses to finish the common season and a first-game bounce from the Large East Match. Profitable this one would finish that chance.

Wichita State at Memphis

Bubble particulars: Wichita State (22-7) is a No. 11 seed within the present Subject of 68. Memphis (20-9) is at present out of the NCAA Match dialog.

Recreation particulars: Thursday, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

The Shockers have a pleasant file, however the resume is skinny — their finest win is at house vs. Oklahoma and sweeps of Houston and Cincinnati in AAC play. Largely, that is about avoiding a loss on the highway towards a workforce taking part in with a little bit of desperation. Memphis is on the skin proper now, however the Tigers end with this sport on Thursday after which play at Houston on Sunday. Win each, and that will be one hell of a ending kick.

Rutgers at Purdue

Bubble particulars: Rutgers (18-11) is a No. 11 seed within the present Subject of 68. Purdue (15-14) is within the subsequent 4 out.

Recreation particulars: Saturday, 2 p.m. (Large Ten Community)

If Purdue loses at Iowa and falls to 15-15 heading into this sport, I’m unsure it issues. No workforce with 16 losses has ever earned an at-large bid, and that’s what Purdue could be going through, barring a Large Ten Match title. Rutgers has first rate laptop numbers, however with solely three Q1 wins in 12 alternatives, the Scarlet Knights need assistance.

Mississippi State at South Carolina

Bubble particulars: Mississippi State (19-10) is a No. 12 seed within the present Subject of 68. South Carolina (17-12) is at present out of the NCAA Match dialog.

Recreation particulars: Tuesday, 6:30 pm (SEC Community)

It’s extra vital for Mississippi State, as South Carolina would wish numerous dominoes to fall to wind up within the area with out an auto bid. The Bulldogs want every thing they will get, and a highway win towards a good opponent could be a pleasant little increase.

TBD vs. Utah State

Bubble particulars: Utah State (21-8) is First 4 Out within the present Subject of 68.

Recreation particulars: Thursday, 9 p.m. (CBS Sports activities Community)

Some projections have Utah State within the area, however I assume I simply don’t get that. The Aggies beat LSU and Florida in nonconference play, however they’ve 4 losses to groups not even remotely within the at-large dialog. They should keep away from shedding their MWC Match opener (vs. the winner of New Mexico vs. San Jose State). The one MWC win that will assist is thrashing San Diego State within the title sport, however any loss main as much as that will be unhealthy information.

Cincinnati at South Florida

Bubble particulars: Cincinnati (18-10) is First 4 Out within the present Subject of 68. South Florida isn’t even within the convo.

Recreation particulars: Tuesday, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

This can be a can’t-lose sport for the Bearcats, who’ve already dropped video games to UCF, Tulane, Bowling Inexperienced, Colgate and UConn this 12 months. They can’t afford one other hiccup on an already-thin resume.

Different notable bubble-type contests …

Tuesday



Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m. (Large Ten Community)



Davidson at Richmond, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Wednesday



Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)



LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m. (SEC Community)



Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. (Large Ten Community)

Thursday



Washington at Arizona State, 9 p.m. (ESPN 2)



Stanford at Oregon State, 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Community)

Friday



TBD (MVC Match) vs. Northern Iowa, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)



Wake Forest at N.C. State, 7 p.m. (ACC Community)



Richmond at Duquesne, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday



Wisconsin at Indiana, midday



Kentucky at Florida, 1 p.m. (CBS)



Oklahoma State at Texas, Four p.m. (ESPN 2)



Arkansas at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m. (SEC Community)



Oklahoma at TCU, 5 p.m. (ESPN 2)



Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Community)



Rhode Island at Massachusetts, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)



Temple at Cincinnati, Eight p.m. (CBS Sports activities Community)



Butler at Xavier, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)



TBD at Saint Mary’s, 12:30 a.m. (ESPN 2)

Sunday



Memphis at Houston, midday (CBS)



Tulsa at Wichita State, Four p.m., (CBS Sports activities Community)