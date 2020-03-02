man,-woman-arrested-after-fleeing-shooting-scene-in-haltom-city

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Haltom Metropolis Officers have recognized a person and lady arrested early Sunday morning after fleeing a capturing scene and main police on a 90-mile automotive chase.

Rhoda Jimenez, 42, and Armando Diaz, Jr., 37, are in jail.

Rhoda Jimenez, 42 (credit score: Haltom Metropolis Police Dept.)

At roughly 4:38 a.m. Mar. 1, police responded to a report of an individual with a gun within the 2300 block of Thomas Highway. Whereas en route, officers had been notified {that a} sufferer had been shot on the location.

When officers arrived, they noticed a automobile leaving the world and tried to cease it. The driving force of the automobile did not yield and led police on a pursuit that ended with the automobile coming to a cease in Van Zandt County.

Each the motive force, Jimenez, and Diaz, had been taken into custody with out incident. They had been transported to the Van Zandt County Jail to be seen by a Justice of the Peace earlier than being transported again to Haltom Metropolis.

Armando Diaz, Jr., 37 (credit score: Haltom Metropolis Police Division)

They’re each being held on the North Richland Hills Jail on expenses of Evading Arrest in a Automobile and Aggravated Assault with a Lethal Weapon.

Officers that had been on scene within the 2300 block of Thomas Highway discovered the capturing sufferer — a 23-year-old Hispanic lady that had a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital the place her situation is unknown at the moment.