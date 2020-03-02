man-shot-in-officer-involved-shooting-in-colorado-springs,-no-officers-injured

Two Fountain Police Division officers on Monday shot and wounded a automotive theft suspect.

At 7:52 a.m., Fountain law enforcement officials with a multi-jurisdictional auto theft activity pressure responded to a report of a stolen automobile on the 1800 block of East Kiowa Road, Colorado Springs Police Division spokeswoman Natashia Kerr mentioned.

Officers tracked the automobile to Terrace Highway and ordered the motive force to get out, Kerr mentioned. The driving force jumped from the automotive and ran right into a residential space on Excessive Level Lane with a weapon. Officers tried to contact the person and fired one shot.

The person was taken to a hospital in severe situation. No officers had been injured.

The Colorado Springs Police Division is main the investigation.